The struggles and joys that fed Mariah Carey's music

Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage Carey performing at Cathedral Of St John The Divine in 1994.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is brimming with memoir gold, stacked with anecdotes and ruminations on the more private moments — many of them painful — of a very public life. It’s a generous look into the experiences that shaped Mariah Carey into the Grammy-decorated, record-setting Billboard chart champion she is today. But what makes her first book so breathtaking is what gave her the stories to fill these pages with in the first place: her voice.

From the first chapter to the heartfelt acknowledgments, Carey — who penned Meaning with culture journalist Michaela Angela Davis — tells her life’s story with the air of a long conversation, the kind of heart-to-heart that begins casually but excavates profound hurt, disappointment, anger, and sadness once an intimate trust has been established with her counterpart. She alternates between a friendly prose and the endearingly campy tone of her stage banter, which fans will recognize in every “dahling!” and parentheticals that read as if they were spoken directly to the page (“I wanted to be sentimental, not bleak” being one of them).

At times, you can picture her smokey eyes narrowing, her voice hardening, as she revisits the traumatizing incidents that peppered her loveless marriage to Tommy Mottola, the record executive and former Sony Music president who inked Carey’s first record deal, or the devastating schisms she weathered with her family. (Literally, in some instances: she invokes the sensations of brewing storms to describe the tempestuous arguments that would erupt between her mother, Patricia, her father, Alfred Roy, and her “ex-brother” Morgan and “ex-sister” Alison — to the point where she could sense a coming conflict the way one call smell the rain before it pours.) The metaphors may be familiar, but they’re rarely cliché or overwrought — a demonstration of her lyrical prowess when applied in this nonfiction format.

Carey explains it all, and as long conversations with confidants do, The Meaning of Mariah Carey weaves throughout her personal journey at a pace that presents the intimate moments and accomplishments as symbiotic signposts: her work gives her struggles and joys deeper context, and vice versa. It helps that her prose is multi-sensory, which not only brings the reader into scenes she’s re-playing but into the emotional depths of them, too. You can practically taste the mulled wine her mother would brew to make things “festive” for family and friends in their modest Long Island homes throughout her childhood. The same goes for the linguine with white clam sauce her father would lovingly cook up when she’d visit him at his Brooklyn Heights apartment on Sundays. But Carey’s eye for detail and willingness to share it is deeply effective when it falls on the tough times as well, and she doesn’t shy away from discussing the dynamics and events that fractured her family. Patricia, a white woman, and Alfred, a black man, and their children endured overtly racist cruelty from family, neighbors, classmates, and strangers alike, and it left a brutal impact on their youngest daughter. When Carey describes the sharp and “sterile” setting of her racist grandmother’s home, we’re standing there with her and sensing the hostility Carey did; later, when she paints a vivid picture of being taken to a card game with a group of older men, she winds up in a room reeking of stale beer and “unspeakable perversities,” and we feel a rapid heartbeat of panic in her words.

View photos

Story continues