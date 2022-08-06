Structures safe but cars are charred after massive blaze breaks out in Rio Linda

A massive blaze ignited early Friday night at a Rio Linda junkyard, generating structure concerns and a shelter-in-place advisory as it raged for two hours.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded about 5:30 p.m. to a large fire at a junkyard at 6815 W. Sixth St. When they arrived, they found that the blaze was threatening cars, RVs and equipment. The fire began to expand toward “several structures,” according to a Metro Fire social media post.

As the blaze sent dark plumes of smoke into the sky, Metro Fire requested on social media that those in the area shelter in place and stay clear of firefighter operations.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the air and the ground, but announced it was contained about 7:30 p.m.

All structures were saved, but the fire charred “a bunch of cars, RVs and junk,” Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Parker Wilbourn said Saturday. It is not yet clear whether any of the cars or RVs destroyed were in use, Wilbourn said.

The initial cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Metro Fire is onscene of a multi-alarm junkyard fire in Rio Linda. No structures threatened at this time, although multiple RVs and other equipment are threatened. pic.twitter.com/wIJW2xDOHu — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 6, 2022