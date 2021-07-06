Structured Cabling Market revenue to cross USD 25 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Major structured cabling market players include The Siemon Company, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, RiT Tech (Intelligence Solutions) Ltd., Reichle & De-Massari AG, Panduit Corporation, Nexans S.A., Metz Connect, Legrand, IBM Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Corning, Inc., CommScope Holding Co., Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Belden Inc., Anixter International, and ABB Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Structured Cabling Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (BFSI, Commercial, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, IT & Telecom, Transportation), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of structured cabling will cross $25 billion by 2027. The growth in the number of IoT & cloud related technologies is expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient cabling infrastructure solutions among organizations.

The increasing adoption of big data and AI technologies has led to the expansion of data center infrastructure globally. The global companies are engaged in expanding their business operations by establishing large-scale data center networks. This has led to the growing need for designing and implementing cabling infrastructure to easily install new equipment and manage network. The data centers need structured cabling for simplifying nature of cabling and developing organized connections. It enables them to have secure, tested, and labeled communication and connectivity inside the data center facilities.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3125

Structured cabling solutions are required in various applications including entrance facilities, equipment room, backbone cabling, telecommunications room, horizontal cabling, and work area. With the increased infrastructure development and technological advancements, the demand for structured cabling will increase to reduce the complexities of organizing cables and their connectivity to network devices. Structured cabling enables flexibility in transferring voice and data as well as supporting the critical IT infrastructure.

Story continues

Asia Pacific structured cabling market is estimated to witness a strong growth during the forecast timeframe due to the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity in enterprise applications. The growing acceptance of OTT is driving the demand for high-speed broadband connectivity across the region. For instance, Netflix Inc., has around 4.6 million paid subscribers in India in 2020. High-speed connectivity enables smooth transfer of video, voice, and data signals from one point to another via a communication network. This boosts the demand for connected devices and cables for faster speed during the transmission of communication signals.

Key participants operating in the structured cabling market are The Siemon Company, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, RiT Tech (Intelligence Solutions) Ltd., Reichle & De-Massari AG, Panduit Corporation, Nexans S.A., Metz Connect, Legrand, IBM Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Corning, Inc., CommScope Holding Co., Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Belden Inc., Anixter International, and ABB Ltd.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3125

Some major findings of the structured cabling market report are:

The rising demand for cabling infrastructure that delivers flexibility and maximizes system availability will fuel the market expansion. The structured cabling is showcasing a high demand in data centers, residential & commercial, IT & telecommunication, transportation, government, and education industries.

The growing usage of data centers in APAC region is augmenting the demand for cabling products. The data center operators are adopting modular & scalable cabling solutions for optimally using space and reducing energy consumption in facilities.

The increasing demand for hardware components, such as cables, patch panels, communication outlet system, cable assemblies, and patch cables for high-speed data transmission and accessibility, is encouraging market players to develop innovative hardware solutions and attract customers.

The growing adoption of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector will accelerate the structured cabling market progression. Technological advancements & innovations in the healthcare sector have led to increased complexities in connecting electrical devices. This has encouraged the healthcare industry to adopt effective cabling solutions that can reduce complexities in device connections.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Structured Cabling Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1. Global outlook

3.2.2. Regional outlook

3.2.3. Industry value chain

3.2.4. Competitive landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Component suppliers

3.3.3. Manufacturers

3.3.4. Technology/software providers

3.3.5. System integrators

3.3.6. Distributors

3.3.7. Service providers

3.3.8. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1. Impact of Industry 4.0

3.4.2. Fiber optic technology

3.4.3. Configuration Management Database (CMDB) applications

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/structured-cabling-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com



