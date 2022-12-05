Structural Insulated Panels Market Size to Hit USD 12,368.20 Million by 2030 Expanding at 6.10% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Structural Insulated Panels Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Product (Expanded Polystyrene, Polyurethane Insulated, Glass Wool), by Application (Residential, Commercial) and By Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structural Insulated Panels Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Structural Insulated Panels Market Information by Application, Product, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.10% CAGR to reach USD 12,368.20 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Sandwich panels of the structural insulated panel (SIP) and structural insulating panel (SIP) variety are employed in the building and engineering sectors. This consists of two layers of structural board and an insulating layer of the stiff core. The boards may be made of various materials, including sheets, plywood, magnesium oxide board (MgO), and cement. The market is anticipated to be driven by favorable green building regulations and standards for the use of building insulation materials for reducing total energy consumption and increased expenditures in creating cold chain infrastructure globally.

Structural insulated panels (SIPs), which are lighter, have a better exterior look, and can enhance a building's thermal performance, are anticipated to become widely used worldwide. Due to their capacity to save total construction time, structural insulated panels are frequently utilized in the construction of warehouses. Warehouses and last-mile distribution hubs are in high demand due to the e-commerce sector's expansion.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7671

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 12,368.20 Million

CAGR

6.10% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Application, Product, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Structural insulated panels are suitable for large projects and offer advantages in terms of assembly time

Rising infrastructure demand for residential and commercial buildings has resulted in the use of insulation components in buildings

Market Competitive Landscape:

The well-known players in the structural insulated panels market are:

  • Alubel SpA (Italy)

  • PFB Corporation (Canada)

  • Owens Corning (US)

  • Marcegaglia SpA (Italy)

  • Metecno (Italy)

  • NCI Building Systems (US)

  • ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

  • BALEX-METAL (Poland)

  • Isopan (Manni Group SpA)

  • Italpannelli SRL (Italy)

  • Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The adoption of preferable green building regulations and standards for building insulation materials to decrease overall energy consumption and increase costs for building cold chain infrastructure around the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the worldwide structural insulated panels market. Because structural insulated panels are compact, have a beautiful exterior, and improve a building's thermal performance, they have become quite popular worldwide. The structural insulated panel is commonly used in the manufacture of warehouses due to its potential to reduce overall construction time. Structural insulated panels are also advantageous in assembly time and are appropriate for large projects, which has impacted their adoption in the building sector.

Aside from that, the use of insulation components in structures is a result of the growing infrastructure demand for commercial and residential structures. Construction technology incorporating insulation panels has shown to be the more cost-effective choice for facilitating structure assembly and disassembly. Construction sites get structural insulated panels that have been manufactured and are prepared for installation. Due to their resilience, fire proofness, and exceptional surface polish, metal sheets are becoming a desirable facing material. Insulated metal panels can also be applied directly to the exteriors of buildings because they come in many colors.

Market Restraints:

It is anticipated that developments in building technology, such as modular construction methods, will restrain the market growth. Environmental risks, stringent governmental requirements, and a growing emphasis on renewable energy sources may constrain the market size for structural insulated panels. According to projections, stringent government regulations will limit the market share for structural insulated panels. High manufacturing costs and fluctuating raw material prices severely hamper the growth of the structural insulated panel market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Structural Insulated Panels https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/structural-insulated-panels-market-7671

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to country-wide lockdowns and delays in the development and production of structural insulated panels used in residential and non-residential sectors, the COVID-19 epidemic has hampered the expansion of the structural insulated panel business. It began as a global health issue but now poses a serious threat to international trade, the economy, and the financial system. The COVID-19 epidemic has interrupted the manufacturing of numerous products in the structural insulated panel industry because of the ongoing lockdown in important countries. Market participants can only sustain a total lockdown for a short time before they are forced to change their investment strategies.

The prevalence of COVID-19 cases is also anticipated to decline soon due to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is also anticipated to result in the restarting of structural insulated panel businesses at full capacity, which would help the market recover by the beginning of 2022. Equipment and machinery manufacturers are concentrating on safeguarding their personnel, operations, and supply networks to deal with emergencies and implement new working procedures as COVID-19 infection cases are decreasing.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes residential and commercial. By product, the market includes expanded polystyrene, polyurethane insulated, and glass wool.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7671

Regional Insights

Some key drivers behind North America's market expansion include rising residential demand, a highly advanced cold chain and logistics sector, and government programs to build social infrastructure. In the upcoming years, rising consumer awareness of the advantages of building structure insulation is anticipated to drive the market. Rapid building projects that comply with energy efficiency norms and regulations are anticipated to grow at the greatest CAGR in Asia-Pacific. This is also due to the rising demolition of outdated infrastructure, which requires large restoration expenses.

The large-scale development of urban constructions is anticipated to be a key factor in driving the global market for structural insulated panels during forecasting. Over the forecast period, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to see a high CAGR. Due to the region's dry environment and scarcity of rainfall, the bulk of its food goods is imported from abroad. The region's import and trading center for food goods has developed as the United Arab Emirates. This has led to increased investments in the construction of cold storage facilities and cold chain logistics, increasing demand for structural insulated panels.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7671

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry, by Market Research Future:

Block Paving Market Information, by Product (Pavers, Glazed Clay Bricks, and Wall Block), By Material (Clay, Building Bricks, and Concrete), By End-use (Structural, Hardscaping, Siding, Fireplace and other) and Region- Forecast to 2030

Outdoor Furniture Market Research Report: Information by Material (Metal, Plastic, Wood, Textile, and Others), Product Type (Chairs, Tables, Seating Sets, Dining Sets, and Others), End-User (Residential and Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Metal Recycling Market, By Metal Type (Ferrous, Non-ferrous), Scrap Metal (Old Scrap, New Scrap), By End-user (Packaging, Shipbuilding, Automotive, Construction, Others) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • England in ‘a good place’ ahead of ‘acid test’ against France at World Cup

    England reached the quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Senegal in the last-16

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Canada's McIntosh closes out U.S. Open with third medal, earning silver in backstroke

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — Canada's Summer McIntosh earned her third medal of the U.S. Open swimming competition with a silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Saturday. The Toronto native set a personal best with a time of two minutes 7.15 seconds, finishing behind world champion Regan Smith of the United States, who set a meet record at 2:05.28. American Josephine Fuller placed third, stopping the clock at 2:09.77 on the final day of the event. McIntosh, 16, won the 400 individual medley on Frid

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Harjo at the helm, first woman to coach Canadian women's alpine ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Karin Harjo isn't just the first woman to be the head coach of a Canadian alpine ski team, she's also the first woman to have that job with any country on the World Cup circuit. Harjo is a few weeks into her first season at the helm of the Canadian women's team. "It's a dream role," Harjo told The Canadian Press. "To be asked to take on such a huge responsibility is pretty incredible. "As far as the gender piece, this is why I loved going through the interview process with A

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Kapanen's hat trick powers Penguins to 6-2 win over Blues

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second career hat trick and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 6-2 on Saturday night. Bryan Rust had a goal and three assists, Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby also scored and Evgeni Malkin added three assists to help the Penguins win their second straight and seventh in the last nine. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for the Penguins, who are 9-2-2 in their last 13. Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h