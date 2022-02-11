The structural health monitoring market is estimated to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 4.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2022 and 2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The major factors contributing to the market growth are increased importance of automated maintenance and repair of critical infrastructures, cascading effects of structural failures such as loss of lives and capital, significant investments in infrastructure sector, stringent government regulations to build sustainable structures, aging infrastructure and benefits offered by structural health monitoring, and reduced costs of structural health monitoring systems.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structural Health Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering, Technology, End Use and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04603859/?utm_source=GNW


Wireless structural health monitoring technology expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027
The market for wireless structural health monitoring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Wireless systems used in the structural health monitoring system consist of autonomous data acquisition nodes to which conventional sensors, such as strain gauges, accelerometers, linear voltage displacement transducers, and inclinometers, could be attached.

A wireless sensor network provides numerous advantages over the wired sensor network in terms of deployment, management, and cost.Increased adoption of wireless technology significantly reduces monitoring costs as the need for installation and protection of cables is eliminated.

Also, the wireless system is flexible in nature. In other words, various sensors used in the wireless structural health monitoring system are organized by wireless transmission, which makes updating, adding, moving, and replacing of sensors easy after the initial installation.

The civil infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest share of structural health monitoring during the forecast period.
Civil infrastructure consists of structures, such as bridges, dams, buildings & stadium, and tunnels.The development of new infrastructure ultimately results in the economic growth.

Structures for transportation, such as bridges and tunnels, are essential as they reduce the cost of travel, save time, and facilitate regional trade.Hence, many regions such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are extensively investing in civil infrastructures to develop new infrastructure facilities and renovate the old infrastructures.

The growing demand for new infrastructure globally, is expected to increase the need for regular monitoring of structures to reduce the risk of structural failure.

Structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate between 2022 and 2027
The structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Increasing investments related to infrastructure and stringent regulations by governments for the adoption of structural health monitoring techniques for various structures are some of the important factors driving the market growth in this region.

The increasing population in many Asia Pacific countries has led to rapid urbanization, which, in turn, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years as many construction projects are being sanctioned.

The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 –20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 35%
• By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 15%

Research Coverage
The report segments the structural health monitoring market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), offering (hardware, and software & services), technology (wired, wireless), and end use (civil infrastructure, aerospace & defense, energy, mining, and others).The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market.

The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.

Key Benefits of Buying This Report
• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to offering, technology, end use and region
• An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the structural health monitoring market.
• Major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges have been detailed in this report.
• The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04603859/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra

  • Canada wins bronze in freestyle skiing as mixed team aerials makes Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thenault and Miha Fontaine stood at the bottom of the aerials hill, looking up at their teammate Lewis Irving. For the Canadians to win a medal in mixed team aerials, they needed Irving to stick the landing on the team's final jump and lift their score above Switzerland's in the event's final four. Irving started his approach, committed to a back-double-full-full-full, hit the jump and went airborne. Moments later, Canada had clinched a medal in the first-eve

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Calgary Stampeders extend American defensive back Jonathan Moxey

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are sticking with defensive back Jonathan Moxey, signing the American to an extension. The club announced the deal Sunday, with Stamps president and general manager John Hufnagel saying in a release that Moxey's versatility provides options heading into training camp. Moxey played 13 regular-season games for Calgary in 2021, recording 24 defensive tackles, four special-teams stops, two interceptions, five knockdowns and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old from Wes

  • Skier earns Israel's best Winter Olympic finish in 6th place

    BEIJING (AP) — Israeli skier Barnabas Szollos was happy to have the No. 1 bib so he could get a chance to sit in the leader’s box after the downhill run of the Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics. He thought his moment in the spotlight would end there. When he followed his 11th-place finish in the downhill with the second-best slalom time and wound up an unexpected sixth, he had achieved Israel’s best-ever individual result at the Winter Games. “This,” Szollos said, “is more than I expected.

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.