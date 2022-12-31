Strops, swearing and Stravinksy – what life is really like as a top female composer

'Titans of the podium': Cate Blanchett as a female conductor in Tar - Florian Hoffmeister / Focus Features

Orchestral conducting is the strangest profession. To a sceptical onlooker, it can seem like complete charlatanry, a lot of hand-waving and extra­va­gant emoting in front of orchestras, which could probably do the job unaided. Looked at sympathetically, the conductor, who has to be aware of every detail of a complex musical structure, while retaining a grasp of the whole, can seem ­positively superhuman.



No wonder conductors have been at pains to spike the guns of the sceptics and boost their artistic credentials through that minor ­literary subgenre the maestro memoir. Starting with Wagner and continuing through such grand “titans of the podium” as Hermann Scherchen and Daniel Barenboim, they have tried to persuade us that conductors are seers divining the inner mystery of musical works. As that fiery genius Wilhelm Furtwängler declared in his Notebooks, “What I want to reach is the ‘soul’ of modern man.”



It’s no wonder, given their almost sacred calling, that conductors liked to annihilate their poor hapless players with temper tantrums. These days, conductors are less grand, and more concerned to strike a collegial tone in their rehearsals, persuading and cajoling rather than shouting and screaming. Ten years ago, Faber published a set of interviews with conductors in which you can see that more modest stance emerging, under the title Music as Alchemy. It’s engrossing, but has a glaring fault that in 2012 no one noticed but now seems seriously embarrassing: not one of the conductors involved was female, although women ­conductors were making their mark everywhere.



Now, that same publisher has tried to redress the balance with In Good Hands, a book that examines the art of conducting from a female conductor’s point of view. The title is apt, because Alice Farnham comes across as literally a safe pair of hands, a hard-working, well-organised and essentially modest person who worked her way slowly up the ranks rather than shooting to fame by winning a competition.



The book’s subtitle is The Making of a Modern Conductor, and at least half of its almost 300 pages are given over to explaining how the shy but gifted girl who always thought she was too nervous to appear in public made it to the podium. It was a strikingly traditional route that many 20th- and even 19th-century conductors would recognise: singing in choirs, learning the organ, getting a job as church organist, which led to conducting the choir; acting as a rehearsal pianist for opera companies, which led to the offer of actually conducting a performance.

Formidably determined: Alice Farnham moved to Russia to study conducting - Kate Mount

It soon becomes clear that the shy girl was formidably determined. She travelled to St Petersburg to study with the most famous conducting teacher in the world, Ilya Musin, braving Russian winters, overattentive Russian men, and bedbugs. When she got her first proper job, in Sweden, she knuckled down to learn Swedish, and has since mastered at least two other languages.



Interspersed with her life story are disquisitions on the art of conducting, from which we learn that apparently simple things, such as getting everyone to start together, are actually profoundly complicated. Bolstering her own views on how to handle a rehearsal, master a massive score and so on are thoughts gathered from interviews with other conductors, some male, some female.



It’s an interesting read, though the prose is not exactly winning. It has the slightly distracted, clumsy feel of a book spoken into a Dictaphone on long train journeys, then transcribed later. And it can be gratingly PC. In her very first sentence the author “checks her privilege”, and later declares – as every conductor feels obliged to these days – that “humility and self-awareness are essential for a good conductor”.



But her account of overcoming a problem with an Eastern European orchestra tells a different story. “I had a disastrous first few days of rehearsal and then tried losing my temper and shouted at them – just once. It seemed they were waiting for me to show I was strong enough, and from that moment on they were fine.” It seems that to succeed, even the most modest female conductor sometimes has to find her inner maestro.

