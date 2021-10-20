Stronghold Digital Upsizes IPO Price to $19 a Share
Pennsylvania-based bitcoin mining company Stronghold Digital has upsized its initial public offering (IPO) to $19 per share with plans to raise $127 million.
Shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market today on Wednesday under the ticker symbol “SDIG”, the company announced.
The company expects to receive around $114.8 million of the $127 million raised, which it will use to acquire new miners and power generating assets.
The miner upsized its IPO price from the previously announced range of $16- $18 per share. It had planned to raise $94 million - $106 million as per its filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 13.
Stronghold, which coverts coal waste into mining power, operates 3,000 miners, with a hashrate capacity of about 185 petahash per second. It plans to bring its total hashrate capacity to more than 2,100 PH/s by December and to more than 8,000 PH/s by December 2022.
Read more: Stronghold Digital Mining Raises $105M to Turn Waste Coal Into Bitcoin