Stronghold Digital Mining Sets Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and results from the third quarter 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the close of trading on the same day.



Stronghold management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-844-705-8583

International number: 1-270-215-9880

Conference ID: 1385345

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Stronghold’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 14, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 1385345

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.

Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant, a low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facility in Pennsylvania.

