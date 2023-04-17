Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Catapults 99% Though Its Price And Business Still Lag The Industry

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 99% after a shaky period beforehand. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 78% share price drop in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Stronghold Digital Mining may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x, since almost half of all companies in the Software industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 4.4x and even P/S higher than 10x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Stronghold Digital Mining Has Been Performing

Stronghold Digital Mining certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Stronghold Digital Mining would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 243%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 12% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 13%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Stronghold Digital Mining's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Bottom Line On Stronghold Digital Mining's P/S

Shares in Stronghold Digital Mining have risen appreciably however, its P/S is still subdued. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

It's clear to see that Stronghold Digital Mining maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast for sliding revenue, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

