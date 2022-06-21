Storm threat subsides on the Prairies after tornado sighting in Saskatchewan

The Prairies will be the focal point of unsettled weather this week with an active storm track ushering in numerous systems as we welcome in summer. After a couple days of severe storm potential, including a tornado sighting that prompted a warning Monday, Tuesday will see it diminish, but some cells could develop across parts of all three provinces and northwestern Ontario. Beyond, the chance for severe weather will return with another system late week. For more on what’s ahead Tuesday and this week, read below.

THIS WEEK: WIDESPREAD THUNDERSTORM THREAT LINGERS

The potential for active weather will continue across much of Western Canada this week. While forecasters do not expect a major or organized low-pressure system like what we saw last week, numerous rounds of widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible.

For southeastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, a cold front will bring the risk for storms through Monday overnight once again. A trough will bring the risk for some severe thunderstorms in southern Saskatchewan, as well, also through the overnight.

The severe storms that develop will be scattered and could bring strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

PRRISKTUES
PRRISKTUES

SEE ALSO: Beat the heat, sun, and summer storms with these things

Another widespread, but only a non-severe thunderstorm threat will cover much of the region on Tuesday.

Beyond, another system will develop east of the Rockies on Thursday and track east through Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorms, including the chance for strong to severe storms. Substantial snow is anticipated for the central Rockies, especially along the Icefields Parkway from Lake Louise to Jasper Wednesday overnight and Thursday.

PRTEMPTHURS
PRTEMPTHURS

Temperature-wise, the heat returns to southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba Thursday with highs reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s, but much cooler across Alberta. The cooler weather will spread across the region late week, with near or below seasonal temperatures dominating from this weekend through the middle of next week.

WEATHER EXPLAINER: Understanding CAPE, the fuel that powers a thunderstorm

BELOW: LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUSES DEVASTATING HOUSE FIRE IN QUEBEC

Click here to view the video

Be sure to check back for updates this weekend as we continue to fine tune the forecast details.

Thumbnail courtesy of Jecey Buburuz.

