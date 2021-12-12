Strong winds, fallen branches leave Quebecers without power this weekend

Gusty winds overnight caused damage and power outages across Quebec. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Fallen branches hitting transmission lines have left thousands of Quebecers without electricity this weekend.

As of 9:46 a.m. Sunday, some 309,000 customers were without power, and a few may have to wait until Monday before it's restored, according to Caroline Desrosiers, a spokesperson for Hydro-Québec.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain and wind warnings on Saturday morning for southern Quebec, including Châteauguay, Laval, Longueuil, Montreal and Quebec City.

The regions most affected by power outages are the Montérégie, Montreal and the Laurentians, with service interruptions also reported in Quebec City and Saguenay.

"Right now we have over 200 teams across the province, and we have more teams coming to help out to re-establish power," Desrosiers told CBC Montreal's All in a Weekend.

Until crews determine the exact cause of the service interruptions, she says she's unable to confirm when customers can expect electricity to return.