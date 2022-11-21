Strong winds to continue in NSW as Victoria experiences ‘wintry blast’

Photograph: Mark Baker/AP

Strong winds that have battered Sydney and parts of New South Wales are expected to continue with emergency services warning residents to secure items in their backyards after gusts uprooted trees, downed power lines and blew off roofs.

The damaging wind gusts were part of a “wintry blast” sweeping Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory and swathes of south-eastern NSW, including areas of the Hunter region north of Sydney.

Neale Fraser, a meteorologist at the BoM, said the cold weather, which included increased snowfall at ski resorts, was due to a “very strong pressure gradient” generating fierce westerly winds.

Essentially, the windy part of the country was sandwiched between low and high-pressure systems.

“There’s lots of cold air and it’s very wintry and windy across basically all of Victoria and the south-east of the country up to Sydney,” Fraser said. “It’s a wintry blast – it’s been a very blustery day.”

While the weather system made Sydney windy, the city was a relatively warm 24C on Monday.

Wind gusts reached 85km/h in the harbour city and exceeded 100km/h in the Illawarra region, which recorded the harshest winds. Gusts of 102km/h were recorded in Kiama.

Fraser said that while wind speeds in Sydney didn’t reach the threshold of 90km/h to be considered damaging, authorities were treating the winds with similar concerns because of the saturated ground across much of the state due to record rainfall.

“Given the wet ground, these winds could still pose a problem. When the ground is wet it becomes softer, so it won’t take much force to blow things such as trees out,” Fraser said.

The NSW SES assistant commissioner said the wind gusts had caused trees to be uprooted, roofs to be blown off buildings and powerlines to come down.

“With winds as strong as they are today we are asking residents to move their cars from beneath trees and to secure items in their yards and businesses which could become airborne, including trampolines or sheet metal,” Kearns said.

“Residents can prepare for winds by removing tree branches over buildings and ensuring roofing is in good order.”

Fraser said the strong winds would fall into a lull overnight but warned the gusts could restart on Tuesday morning.

“It’ll drop away shortly but still be breezy overnight. Then there is a fair chance it’ll blow again in the morning, but probably not as strong as the worst of Monday,” Fraser said.