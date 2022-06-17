Strong winds blow through Toronto, gusts of up to 70 km/h expected

Waves crash against the Toronto lakeshore in March 2022. A special weather statement is in effect for the Toronto area, with Environment Canada calling for strong wind gusts Friday afternoon. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

A special weather statement is in effect for the Toronto area, with Environment Canada calling for strong wind gusts Friday afternoon.

The federal weather agency says winds are expected to gust up to 70 kilometres per hour.

"Gusty winds could further damage trees or structures already weakened from recent storms," it said in the statement, adding loose objects could be tossed about by the winds, causing injury or damage.

Isolated power outages are also possible.

The gusts are expected to end this evening.