Strong wind warnings issued for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

·1 min read
Waves are pictured in the Burred Inlet of Vancouver’s downtown skyline in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, October 25, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
Waves are pictured in the Burred Inlet of Vancouver’s downtown skyline in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, October 25, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

A windstorm is expected to wallop certain areas of Metro Vancouver and the South Coast starting Friday afternoon, according to warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Certain southwest areas of the region including Richmond and Delta can expect strong southerly winds gusting from 60 to 90 km an hour.

Those same winds are expected to batter areas along the Strait of Georgia including East Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, and the Sunshine Coast, it warned.

The weather and climate agency also warns high winds could damage buildings, roof shingles and windows, as well as topple trees which could result in power outages across the region.

Motorists are asked to monitor the agency's alerts and forecasts before traveling on highways in the affected areas.

Latest Stories

  • Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

    A prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee

  • Dangerously cold air, snow squalls cover Ontario through Saturday

    Temperatures will fall to dangerously cold levels over the next couple of days as a brief but mighty blast of Arctic air descends on the eastern half of the country.

  • What happened to California’s drought status this week? Interactive map shows latest

    Rain is forecast to fall across the Sacramento Valley this weekend. Plus, heavy mountain snow could affect mountain travel.

  • Threat for -50 wind chills across Quebec into Saturday, ski resorts close

    Coldest temperatures in nearly 20 years hit Quebec to start this weekend

  • Is the Myrtle Beach area getting snow? It’s going to be a very cold weekend

    An arctic front pushing through the Grand Strand brings a small chance of snow along with temperatures that could drop well below freezing.

  • Most of southern Ontario, parts of northern Ontario under extreme cold warning

    A large swath of Ontario was under an extreme cold warning on Friday as a polar air mass with biting wind chills made its way across the province. Environment Canada warned of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario, and up to -50 C in parts of northern Ontario. The federal weather agency said the cold could cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin within minutes. Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said the extreme cold conditions across the province w

  • Fishermen Found Clinging to Cooler After Boat Capsizes Off Western Australia

    Three fishermen were found holding onto a portable cooler in waters off the coast of Western Australia on Wednesday, February 1, after their boat capsized.Footage released by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) shows the men clinging to the cooler. One man can be seen waving towards rescue aircraft.AMSA said the trio were found in the water near a capsized vessel off the coast of Eclipse Island, just over 10 miles (17 km) south of the city of Albany.All three were rescued with no serious injuries, AMSA said. Credit: AMSA via Storyful

  • Chatham-Kent to consider changing chicken bylaw

    Charlotte Bordenuk has kept chickens on her rural property just outside of Chatham, Ont., for over a decade. Under the municipality's bylaw, her chickens are legal — part of her property is zoned as agricultural land, which means she can keep chickens, pheasants, quail and other animals. But Bordenuk says she was recently issued $240 fine because a neighbour from down the street spotted some of her chickens wandering onto the church property next door. Despite the chickens living on her property

  • 340K without power amid frigid temperatures in Texas; 2,300 flights canceled, at least 6 dead as winter storm sweeps US: Updates

    Treacherous winter weather has extended across the Southeast this week, resulting in icy roads, power outages and other dangerous conditions.

  • Red tide is improving around Tampa Bay and Anna Maria Island, but hangs on near South FL

    Here’s the latest update on red tide conditions for the Bradenton and Sarasota area.

  • 'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

    The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday

  • You don't need an electric vehicle with a long range — buy one you can afford instead

    Prospective EV-buyers shouldn't lean on range to decide on going electric. They should dive into other variables, like ease of charging and cost.

  • Frigid Friday: Blast of dangerously cold Arctic air reaches Ontario

    Widespread extreme cold warnings cover much of Ontario as a blast of frigid Arctic air reaches the province to start the weekend.

  • Weather: Cold alert issued for England as experts offer advice on how to stay well during low temperatures

    A cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England - as people are urged to keep warm and check up on those more vulnerable to the chilly conditions. The warning is from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Tuesday, and all regions are set to have cold nights and overnight frosts. Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office are encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

  • Parts of Highway 1 to reopen near Big Sur after slides. Here’s when

    The scenic highway has been closed from just south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Lime Creek in Monterey County for weeks.

  • California is alone in battle over Colorado River water cuts

    As the region wrangles over Colorado River water cuts, California hopes its senior water rights will trump the united front shown by six other states.

  • Majority of East Coast under an extreme cold warning for serious deep freeze

    Dangerously cold conditions across the Maritimes will challenge some all-time February records this weekend

  • 1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April

    PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico was pushed to accelerate its turn toward renewable energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year drove a sharp increase in global energy costs, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said late Thursday. Ebrard made the comments after taking dozens of foreign diplomats to see a massive new solar energy project near the U.S. border. “Mexico is making a really great effort because it didn't consider (the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles) would be so fast,” Ebrard said.

  • California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries

    The mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California's water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms and is outpacing the state's wettest season on record, state water officials said Wednesday. Water content in the state's mountain snow is 205% of normal to date and 128% of the April 1 average, when the snow is at its historical peak, according to measurements taken by the California Department of Water Resources. Historically one-third of California's water supply has come from melting snow.

  • CO2 capture trial converts greenhouse gas into raw carbon

    STORY: This machine is removing harmful carbon dioxidefrom the air and turning it into carbonLocation: Karlsruhe, Germany(Benjamin Dietrich, Manager, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology)"With our technology here, we want to extract CO2 from the ambient air and then use the process to produce carbon, which serves as a valuable product. At the same time, because we are extracting the CO2 from the air, we have then produced negative emissions."The trial project is part of an effort to helpmitigate greenhouse gas emissionsand also address rising scarcity of raw materials"We make an effective contribution to climate protection, namely that we recover the CO2 that has already been emitted. In this way we can slow down climate change. And on the other hand, we are also producing a valuable product for the chemical industry, which is not based on fossil fuels."Raw carbon is valuable in many industrial productsThe plant is currently producing just over a pound of carbon each day