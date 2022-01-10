Strong wind, heavy rain forecast for Whatcom, raising threat of flooding

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A warm, wet storm will bring blustery weather to Whatcom County and park itself over Western Washington early this week, raising fears of flooding.

An “atmospheric river” of precipitation is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the lowlands to the mountains above 6,000 feet, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Snow will melt into the Nooksack River, causing it to rise near flood stage Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Similar rain-on-snow events fueled by atmospheric rivers have caused flooding along the Nooksack from the South Fork Valley to the river mouth at Lummi Nation, including the towns of Everson, Nooksack and Sumas.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall through Wednesday, the weather service said in an emailed statement.

Both a wind advisory and a flood watch were issued for Whatcom County.