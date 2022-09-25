Strong wind gusts possible in Sunday thunderstorms, National Weather Service says

Strong thunderstorms were expected to hit central Tarrant County on Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are anticipated to hit the Fort Worth-area from about 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Radar tracked a strong thunderstorm moving over Watauga at about 6:15 p.m. and headed south at 15 mph.

The National Weather Service warned wind gusts up to 50 mph were possible, which could knock down tree limbs. The storms were possible throughout most of Dallas-Fort Worth as a cold front moves through the region.