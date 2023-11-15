Strong weekend storm will wash 50-100+ mm of rain over Atlantic Canada

With mild temperatures taking a ride across the country this week, so, too, will be some potent weather systems, especially in the eastern half of Canada as we head into the weekend.

MUST SEE: Why Canada can thank B.C. for the warmth this week

Ample amounts of moisture and multiple systems will converge over Atlantic Canada for this weekend, bringing in soaking rainfall and blustery wind gusts. Some areas could see 50-100+ mm of rainfall when all is said and done. Wind gusts could reach 80+ km/h, possibly even higher for some.

Brace for stormy weekend weather

A combination of a cold front, southern U.S. low-pressure system and subtropical moisture will all combine over Canada’s East.

The result is a strong system that may wash away Saturday for the Maritimes. Any outdoor plans will likely need to be postponed.

image9

Locally heavy rainfall in the range of 50-100+mm for Nova Scotia, P.E.I and parts of New Brunswick is forecast, resulting from extra moisture streaming northwards from the tropics. However, given the complex setup, there is still some uncertainty.

The exact track of the storm continues to waver, which could make all the difference in what kind of precipitation you can expect. A southward shift may put in heavy snowfall to north and central New Brunswick, while a northward shift may mean all rainfall.

WATCH: Halifax, watching the potential for a nor'easter building this weekend

Click here to view the video

Another question with this system is how strong and how quickly will it intensify? As it approaches Canada, it is expected to deepen and strengthen as multiple energy sources come together.

image5

The process will generates intense wind gusts, potentially reaching 80+ km/h forecast on Saturday. Higher values may be probable, however. Be sure to check back with us as we nail down your weekend forecast.

Blustery and much colder weather will spread into the region behind the storm.

Looking ahead, forecasters say another system is possible during the second half of next week.

Thumbnail courtesy: Getty Images/Doctor_bass Creative #: 105934727.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates in Atlantic Canada.