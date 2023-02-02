Strong week for Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

This month, we saw the Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) up an impressive 41%. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 66% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

While the stock has risen 24% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

See our latest analysis for Yellow

Yellow isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Yellow saw its revenue grow by 7.6%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 66% in the last year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Yellow stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Yellow shareholders are down 66% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Yellow better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Yellow is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Story continues

Yellow is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here