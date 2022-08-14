Strong week for Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

This week we saw the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) share price climb by 24%. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 58% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

The recent uptick of 24% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Fathom Digital Manufacturing has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

Fathom Digital Manufacturing shareholders are down 58% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.9%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 34%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Fathom Digital Manufacturing is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

We will like Fathom Digital Manufacturing better if we see some big insider buys.

