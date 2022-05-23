Strong week for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) share price is down 24% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 12%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Dun & Bradstreet Holdings saw its revenue grow by 19%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 24%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings shareholders are down 24% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 8.8% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings by clicking this link.

