Strong week for Cobram Estate Olives (ASX:CBO) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 14% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the stock has risen 12% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Cobram Estate Olives fell to a loss making position during the year. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Cobram Estate Olives' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cobram Estate Olives shareholders are happy with the loss of 13% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 4.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 4.7% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cobram Estate Olives (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Cobram Estate Olives better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

