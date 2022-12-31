Strong week for ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 50% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

ChargePoint Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, ChargePoint Holdings increased its revenue by 93%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 50% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

ChargePoint Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling ChargePoint Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

ChargePoint Holdings shareholders are down 50% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 35%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ChargePoint Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - ChargePoint Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: ChargePoint Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

