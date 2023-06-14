Strong week for Air New Zealand (NZSE:AIR) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) share price managed to fall 75% over five long years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least.

The recent uptick of 3.2% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Air New Zealand isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Air New Zealand reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 15% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 12% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Air New Zealand's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Air New Zealand's TSR, which was a 54% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Air New Zealand has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 43% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

