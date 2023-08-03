Strong thunderstorm threat across northern Ontario includes tornado risk

August kicks off with a severe thunderstorm threat across parts of Ontario, one that includes the risk for large hail, heavy rainfall and even rotating storms, which could produce a tornado or two.

Campers, cottage-goers and residents in the impacted areas should remain weather-aware at all times, and heed any warnings that may get issued as thunderstorms develop. The risk for storms will persist into Thursday.

Wednesday

Area: Northern Ontario

Timing: Wednesday afternoon and evening

Weather: A low-pressure system, with associated fronts, will continue to generate thunderstorms as it tracks across northern Ontario through the day Wednesday. Morning thunderstorms along the warm front will continue to track toward the Quebec border into the afternoon.

Between the passage of the morning warm front, and the arrival of the cold front later this afternoon, there will be breaks in the rainfall. But as the cold front swings through across the northwest into the afternoon, storms will develop along it. With increasing instability across the region, some of these storms could turn severe.

Baron - ON Storms Wednesday - Aug2

The main hazards with these storms will be large hail and heavy rainfall. There is also the potential that some rotating storms, which could produce a tornado, may develop across northeastern Ontario.

Residents or anyone spending time outdoors in the area should stay weather-aware, and have a plan for safety should thunderstorms develop.

Some storms could linger across the northeast through Wednesday night, and into early Thursday morning.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

If a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, remain mindful of trees or tree limbs that loom near your home. Trees falling into buildings are a significant source of injury during strong storms. Try to avoid rooms where trees may cause damage during high winds.

The greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Baron - ON lightning risk - Aug2

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across northern Ontario.