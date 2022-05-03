Strong Shareholder Support for Barrick at Annual Meeting
TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – An overwhelming majority of shares voted at the meeting supported the three resolutions put to shareholders at Barrick Gold Corporation’s annual meeting today.
Each of the eleven nominee directors listed in the Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders was elected with at least 87% of the vote, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors received 88% of the vote and the advisory resolution on the company’s approach to executive compensation gained 93% of the vote.
Executive chairman John Thornton said the board was gratified by the outcome and thanked shareholders particularly for their emphatic demonstration of confidence in Barrick’s leadership and the progress it is making in building a sustainably profitable business, more than capable of dealing effectively with the challenges and changes that face the industry, and the world.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
D. Mark Bristow
1,140,613,452
99.19%
9,265,531
0.81%
Helen Cai
1,140,640,796
99.20%
9,238,187
0.80%
Gustavo A. Cisneros
1,002,985,227
87.23%
146,893,756
12.77%
Christopher L. Coleman
1,074,654,343
93.46%
75,224,640
6.54%
J. Michael Evans
1,068,880,403
92.96%
80,998,580
7.04%
Brian L. Greenspun
1,091,664,049
94.94%
58,214,934
5.06%
J. Brett Harvey
1,079,124,936
93.85%
70,754,047
6.15%
Anne Kabagambe
1,140,105,168
99.15%
9,773,815
0.85%
Andrew J. Quinn
1,140,362,907
99.17%
9,516,076
0.83%
Loreto Silva
1,116,053,879
97.06%
33,825,104
2.94%
John L. Thornton
1,004,668,858
87.37%
145,210,125
12.63%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
1,116,834,090
88.38%
146,909,395
11.62%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
1,070,634,153
93.10%
79,315,934
6.90%
Enquiries:
President and CEO
Senior EVP and CFO
Investor and Media Relations
Website: www.barrick.com