Strong Shareholder Support for Barrick at Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – An overwhelming majority of shares voted at the meeting supported the three resolutions put to shareholders at Barrick Gold Corporation’s annual meeting today.



Each of the eleven nominee directors listed in the Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders was elected with at least 87% of the vote, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors received 88% of the vote and the advisory resolution on the company’s approach to executive compensation gained 93% of the vote.

Executive chairman John Thornton said the board was gratified by the outcome and thanked shareholders particularly for their emphatic demonstration of confidence in Barrick’s leadership and the progress it is making in building a sustainably profitable business, more than capable of dealing effectively with the challenges and changes that face the industry, and the world.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld D. Mark Bristow 1,140,613,452 99.19% 9,265,531 0.81% Helen Cai 1,140,640,796 99.20% 9,238,187 0.80% Gustavo A. Cisneros 1,002,985,227 87.23% 146,893,756 12.77% Christopher L. Coleman 1,074,654,343 93.46% 75,224,640 6.54% J. Michael Evans 1,068,880,403 92.96% 80,998,580 7.04% Brian L. Greenspun 1,091,664,049 94.94% 58,214,934 5.06% J. Brett Harvey 1,079,124,936 93.85% 70,754,047 6.15% Anne Kabagambe 1,140,105,168 99.15% 9,773,815 0.85% Andrew J. Quinn 1,140,362,907 99.17% 9,516,076 0.83% Loreto Silva 1,116,053,879 97.06% 33,825,104 2.94% John L. Thornton 1,004,668,858 87.37% 145,210,125 12.63%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 1,116,834,090 88.38% 146,909,395 11.62%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 1,070,634,153 93.10% 79,315,934 6.90%

Enquiries:

President and CEO

Mark Bristow

+1 647 205 7694

+44 788 071 1386 Senior EVP and CFO

Graham Shuttleworth

+1 647 262 2095

+44 779 771 1338 Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com







