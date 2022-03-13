Strong to severe storms could hit eastern DFW late Monday before temperatures increase

North Texas is expected to see storm chances increase late Monday afternoon into the evening with a potential for strong to severe storms in the eastern half of the Metroplex, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Spring weather season is here! Storm chances increase late Monday afternoon into the evening. There is a potential for some strong to severe storms mainly across the eastern half of the region. Here's the latest...Stay weather aware! #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Dtbj2b8xXy — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 13, 2022

Sunday saw dry and breezy weather that resulted in a Red Flag Warning until 9 p.m. for several counties west of Fort Worth. Outdoor burning is not recommended in these areas.

Monday will be warmer with a high near 73 degrees in the Fort Worth area, but a cold front is expected to move through the region late afternoon leading to an overnight low in the upper 40s.

Isolated showers are expected to develop late in the afternoon, with a chance of strong to severe storms mainly east of Interstate 35E. Storms could contain damaging wind gusts and large hail. Rain chances in the Fort Worth area are about 20%, according to the weather service.

The weather is expected to clear by early Tuesday with sunny skies and a high near 70. Winds will remain strong out of the north and northwest from 15 to 25 mph.

High temperatures will climb to near 80 Wednesday and Thursday with another chance of rain developing Thursday afternoon.