Strong results for Porcupine Plain at go-kart event in Moose Jaw

The Porcupine Plain Comprehensive School's Applied Engineering Team attended the Swervin Mini Indy Race for Recovery, which was held in Moose Jaw.

At the June 22 event, the team, which built an electric go-kart that races in competitions, won the fastest lap award, fastest pit stop award, and most sportsmanlike trophy. The team overall was very prepared for the day and ended up helping many other teams fix their go karts, which is why their team was awarded most sportsmanlike.

The race was held in Moose Jaw at the Town ‘N’ Country Mall parking. Brockston Riley, Applied Arts teacher in Porcupine Plain, took his team of students.

“This was the same team from before. This year we started a new extracurricular team called the Applied Engineering Team. The focus was to give students with practical skills a stage to compete on. This year we focused on joining the Mini Indy Provincial school challenge.” Riley said.

The team Includes Triston Henry, Ty Burghardt, Desirae Burghardt, Aidan Smith, Angelo Ponce, Nick Patchin, Autum Mansuy, Liam Stewart, and Nevaeh Mansuy.

Riley said being able to complete the kart as a team was their biggest success. In doing so, these students develop fabrication and critical thinking skills that will propel them into the future.

“Next year we are going to change our focus onto more auto body and fabrication skills. The plan is to keep our kart on the same chassis, improve the body a lot, and do a few modifications to the drive train.”

Riley wanted to mention that this all wouldn’t be possible without the ongoing sponsors this year, Bourgault Industries, Parkland Co-op, and Cropper Motors in Naicam.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal