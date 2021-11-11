Strong order intake, revenue growth and improved profitability
Company Announcement No. 17-2021, 11 November 2021
Highlights in Q3 2021
Order intake increased 14% organically y-o-y
Revenue increased 21% organically y-o-y
EBITA increased 72% y-o-y
EBITA margin increased to 6.5% from 4.6% in Q3 2020
Net working capital increased driven by a higher activity level
Successful issue of new shares, raising proceeds of DKK 1.4bn
Order intake increased 14% organically compared to Q3 2020. Including currency effects, order intake increased by 15% y-o-y to DKK 4,549m.
FLSmidth Group CEO, Thomas Schulz, commented: “Third quarter saw strong momentum in order intake. In particular for service orders, as activity in the mining industry continues to gather pace with pandemic restrictions easing globally. The cement industry is likewise emerging from the pandemic with improved service activity and growing demand for greener solutions. Revenue grew strongly and EBITA increased by 72% with an improved EBITA margin in both Mining and Cement. Our Cement reshaping activities have progressed well and EBITA in Cement was positive for the first time since Q1 2020.”
Financial performance
Revenue increased 22% to DKK 4,660m in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: DKK 3,834m) and 21% organically, comprising a 20% increase in Mining and 22% increase in Cement.
Gross margin was largely maintained at 23.0% compared to Q3 2020, despite headwinds from a 10%-points higher share from capital revenue. The Group EBITA margin increased to 6.5% from 4.6% in Q3 2020, related to both Mining and Cement. EBITA in Cement was positive
for the first time since Q1 2020.
Despite the higher EBITDA, CFFO declined to DKK -192m in Q3 2021, and free cash flow was DKK -253m. The reduction in CFFO was driven mainly by net working capital which increased to DKK 1,735m at the end of Q3 2021 (end of Q2 2021: DKK 1,305m). The net working capital ratio increased to 10.4% of 12-months trailing revenue. The increase related primarily to an increase in trade receivables due to high project and invoicing activity towards the end of the quarter.
As a result of the completed issue of new shares, raising proceeds of DKK 1.4bn, net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) decreased to a net cash position of DKK 16m (end of Q2 2021: DKK
-1,159m), and the financial gearing decreased to 0.0x (end of Q2 2021: 1.0x).
Thomas Schulz commented: “We successfully completed a directed issue of new shares, raising proceeds of DKK 1.4bn to fund the acquisition of TK Mining1, in combination with debt facilities. This was an important milestone in creating one of the world’s largest, strongest and most sustainable suppliers to the mining industry. TK Mining’s offering is an ideal fit with FLSmidth’s sustainability and digitalisation agenda and will strengthen the combined business’ ability to digitalise mines from pit to plant and to reduce their environmental footprint.”
Guidance 2021
FLSmidth maintains its guidance for group revenue of DKK 16.0-17.0bn and a group EBITA margin of 5-6%. The guidance includes costs related to the acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s Mining business estimated at around DKK 100m for the full year.
Mining revenue is expected to grow in 2021 and the EBITA margin for Mining is expected to be high-single digit for the full year. Cement revenue is expected to decline for the full year. The Cement business is not expected to be EBITA positive in 2021 due to reshaping costs and low-capacity utilisation in the service business, particularly related to the impact of the pandemic in H1.
Group CEO succession
As announced on 10 November, Mikko Keto has been appointed new Group CEO effective 1 January 2022, (see company announcement 16-2021).
Read the full Interim report 9M 2021 here.
Key figures 9M 2021
(DKKm)
Q3 2021
Change (%)
9M 2021
Change (%)
Order intake (gross)
4,549
3,955
15%
14,149
13,829
2%
- of which service order intake
2,955
2,337
26%
8,392
7,506
12%
Service order intake share
65%
59%
59%
54%
Order backlog
16,548
14,839
12%
16,548
14,839
12%
Revenue
4,660
3,834
22%
12,446
12,205
2%
- of which service revenue
2,428
2,393
1%
7,298
7,332
0%
Service revenue share
52%
62%
59%
60%
Gross profit
1,074
884
21%
3,029
2,843
7%
Gross profit margin
23.0%
23.1%
24.3%
23.3%
EBITDA
392
255
54%
964
797
21%
EBITA
305
177
72%
692
536
29%
EBITA margin
6.5%
4.6%
5.6%
4.4%
EBIT
219
91
141%
429
283
52%
EBIT margin
4.7%
2.4%
3.4%
2.3%
Profit
95
43
121%
196
127
54%
CFFO
-192
594
600
1,092
Free cash flow
-253
489
424
813
Net working capital
1,735
1,981
-12%
1,735
1,981
-12%
Net interest-bearing debt
16
-1,936
16
-1,936
1 Closing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022 and is subject to customary approvals from relevant authorities.
