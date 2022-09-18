My Strong, Loving Husband Died Just 5 Months After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

Helene Kiser
·7 min read
The author walks with her husband, Kai, shortly before his death. (Photo: Courtesy of Helene Kiser)
The author walks with her husband, Kai, shortly before his death. (Photo: Courtesy of Helene Kiser)

The author walks with her husband, Kai, shortly before his death. (Photo: Courtesy of Helene Kiser)

An hour after we received my husband Kai’s lung cancer diagnosis, we went outside to walk the dog. The walls of our kitchen seemed far too tight ― the air thick and hard to breathe.

At first, we didn’t say anything. We just gripped each other’s hands like we were clinging to life. On the street corner, Kai stumbled a bit, grabbed onto our neighbor’s stone retaining wall. He looked at the November sky, the nearly bare trees, the dog.

Then he looked at me.

“Will I make it to 60?” he asked.

The cogs in my mind whirled and clicked. I counted in my head, mentally tore pages from the calendar. December, January, February... June. Less than seven months away. I reached and grabbed his shoulders until he looked me in the eyes.

“We’ll get you to 60.”

How logical, commanding and certain I sounded. Strong. In charge.

After months of antibiotics for a sinus infection Kai didn’t have, weeks of headaches and more coughing and low-grade fevers, a referral to an ENT specialist and prescribed irrelevant treatments, the doctor sent him for a last-ditch X-ray. They found the mass in his lung.

By the time it was discovered, the tumor was already 14 centimeters. And it had metastasized. Kai was a stage IV dead man walking.

Unlike cancers such as prostate and breast cancer, for which the survival rates have steadily increased over the last half a century due to simple factors such as awareness and routine screenings, lung cancer survival rates are low. The diagnosis nearly always comes too late to do anything but start therapies like chemo and radiation ― things that treat but can’t cure.

Kai was, for a 59-year-old man, incredibly healthy. He ate all the right things (I know because I was the cook in the family), exercised every day, saw doctors regularly. A former football cornerback, he had no known risk factors and no warning signs. In fact, he’d passed a full battery of physicals and X-rays and blood tests in preparation for an elective knee replacement surgery only a year prior.

But cancer found him anyway. The tumor went from nothing to enormous, growing an average of 1.16 centimeters per month.

“How long?” we asked the doctor.

We were determined not to use the internet for medical information. We promised each other.

I mostly kept the promise. Sometimes I couldn’t help it. I’d cave, Google a quick answer only to catch a phrase, choke on my breath, jerk away, close out the offending webpage that read “the two-year survival rate is about ten percent; the five-year about zero.”

“The average is 18 months,” Kai’s doctor told us. He quickly followed with, “But that takes into account all patients, most of whom are much older and sicker, far less healthy than you are, with multiple risk factors. We have every reason to believe you will far exceed the average.”

He added, “Let’s focus on the kind of life you want to live ― what you want to do with your time.”

The tumor went from nothing to enormous, growing an average of 1.16 centimeters per month.

On Sept.12, the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” address to the nation, President Joe Biden announced plans for “another moonshot: ending cancer as we know it.”

Like most of us, Biden is no stranger to the impotent pain of having a loved one suffer from the disease. His son, Beau, died from cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. The fact of the disease is bad enough, but the complete inability to do anything at all is a feeling of helplessness and loneliness like no other.

The president launched the Cancer Cabinet in February 2022, and in July, its priorities were to, among other goals, improve cancer screening, decrease cancer’s impact, and support both patients and caregivers. Specifically, Biden’s moonshot prioritizes biotechnology research and creates a new governmental agency dedicated to “biomedical innovation that supports the health of all Americans.” 

More than 100 main types of cancer exist. 

Lung cancer comes in two flavors. Non-small-cell lung cancer accounts for about 90% of all lung cancers and itself comes in three kinds. 

Kai, with his squamous cell carcinoma, was one of the more than 2 million people worldwide — about the population of Chicago, home to his beloved Cubs — served that diagnosis in 2017 alone, and in the disease’s advanced stages, it was too late to send it back to the kitchen: “No, thank you. This is not what I ordered.” 

The two treatment options for him were equally repulsive and ordered together: chemotherapy’s chemicals through the bloodstream and radiation’s X-rays to a localized area. 

Neither therapy distinguishes between healthy and cancerous cells; each kills both.

But the doctor told us that, because of Kai’s overall health, he was a candidate for a cutting-edge treatment: immunotherapy. By 2017, it had shown great promise in clinical trials. A moonshot of sorts, albeit on an individual scale.

Designed to attack invaders while protecting citizen cells, the human immune system learns a new language through this treatment. Instead of targeting the cancer directly, immunotherapy overhauls the body’s communication network to activate all defenses toward the destruction of the cancerous, once-normal, cells.

It would not cure him — a cure was not possible — but immunotherapy could lead to long-lasting remission and increased survival time.

The out-of-pocket cost, the doctor told us, was about $500, a minuscule price to pay for something that might give more time.

“Yes, yes,” we said, “absolutely yes.”

How much life is enough, when we can’t have forever? I guess the answer is, like any toddler would tell you, more.

Isn’t this what we all want — both for ourselves and for the people we love? More time? Such a human desire to continue life at any cost. To spare no expense and no treatment, to prolong the inevitable for us all.

The doctor ordered a battery of genetic tests for markers to determine appropriateness.

The bill we later received turned out to be closer to 100 times the cost we had been quoted. And it made no difference. Kai’s profile was not a match. And despite the prognosis — enough time still to live — he died just five months after his diagnosis. Five weeks before his 60th birthday.

He was supposed to have made it longer. I said so. The doctor said so. Even the internet said so. But how much life is enough, when we can’t have forever?

I guess the answer is, like any toddler would tell you, more. Whatever we get, more is what we want. This goal is always the moonshot, no matter how ambitious and unlikely to succeed. We feel we have to try, down to the last possible Hail Mary pass. Giving up is the only real failure.

And we did try, with everything modern medicine could offer. Kai’s medical team took a moonshot with his weekly chemo and daily radiation, more treatment than most cancer patients can bear. Kai was so strong he never even looked sick, never stopped eating and never lost his hair. Right up to the very end, Kai was recognizably himself: handsome, strong, loving and wickedly funny.

Five years later, I still have so much to learn about who I am as a widow ― not a wife. It’s too late for Kai, and for Beau, and for the other 1 in every 6 people on earth who have already died from cancer — each of them a parent, sibling, child, partner, friend. All of them loved.

But I hope with all my heart that Biden’s moonshot finds its mark. If some cancers might eventually be cured and other cancers can join the “vaccine available” ranks of illnesses like COVID and chicken pox and the flu, maybe we can break some of grief’s stranglehold over us, at least long enough to fully live the lives we wanted.

Helene Kiser is the author of “Topography.” Her work has appeared in dozens of literary magazines and anthologies and has been nominated twice for the Pushcart Prize. She is currently at work on a memoir. You can find her on Twitter at @HeleneTheWriter.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

More From HuffPost Personal...

Latest Stories

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press