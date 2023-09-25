Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In SunCoke Energy, Inc.'s NYSE:SXC) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that SunCoke Energy's (NYSE:SXC) stock increased significantly by 24% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on SunCoke Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SunCoke Energy is:

15% = US$95m ÷ US$642m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of SunCoke Energy's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, SunCoke Energy seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. This certainly adds some context to SunCoke Energy's moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared SunCoke Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 32% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about SunCoke Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is SunCoke Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 33% (implying that the company retains 67% of its profits), it seems that SunCoke Energy is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, SunCoke Energy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with SunCoke Energy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

