Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Jet2 plc's LON:JET2) Stock?

Jet2 (LON:JET2) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 25% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Jet2's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jet2 is:

18% = UK£112m ÷ UK£634m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Jet2's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Jet2 seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Jet2's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 0.9% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is JET2 worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JET2 is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Jet2 Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 7.2%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Jet2's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

