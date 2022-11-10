Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In TAFI Industries Berhad's KLSE:TAFI) Stock?

TAFI Industries Berhad (KLSE:TAFI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 33% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study TAFI Industries Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for TAFI Industries Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TAFI Industries Berhad is:

11% = RM7.7m ÷ RM72m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

TAFI Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

On the face of it, TAFI Industries Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 7.2% which we definitely can't overlook. Particularly, the substantial 23% net income growth seen by TAFI Industries Berhad over the past five years is impressive . That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence, there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

Story continues

We then compared TAFI Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 1.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about TAFI Industries Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is TAFI Industries Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that TAFI Industries Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that TAFI Industries Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for TAFI Industries Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

