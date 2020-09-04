Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Kogan.com Ltd's ASX:KGN) Stock?

Kogan.com's (ASX:KGN) stock is up by a considerable 75% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Kogan.com's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kogan.com is:

16% = AU$27m ÷ AU$164m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Kogan.com's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Kogan.com seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Kogan.com's exceptional 57% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Kogan.com's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 61% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Kogan.com fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kogan.com Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kogan.com has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 86%, meaning the company only retains 14% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Kogan.com has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 72% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Kogan.com's future ROE will rise to 29% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

