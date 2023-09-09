Strong earthquake rocks central Morocco - no casualties reported

The city of Marrakesh - seen here in a file photo - was jolted strongly by the quake

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 has hit central Morocco, sending people rushing into the streets, but there are no reports of casualties yet.

The epicentre was 71km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 km, the US Geological Survey said. The quake struck at 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT).

Unverified video clips on X (formerly Twitter) show damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

People are seen fleeing in alarm.

The quake was also felt strongly in the capital Rabat.