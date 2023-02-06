Strong earthquake hits south-eastern Turkey near Syria border

·1 min read
Earthquake rubble in Malatya
Earthquake rubble in Malatya

A powerful earthquake has hit Gaziantep in south-eastern Turkey, near the border with Syria, killing at least five people.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.

The quake was felt in the capital Ankara and other Turkish cities, and also across the wider region.

A number of buildings have collapsed, and some people may be trapped.

A BBC Turkish correspondent in Diyarbakir reports that a shopping mall in the city collapsed.

Rushdi Abualouf, a BBC producer in the Gaza Strip, said there was about 45 seconds of shaking in the house he was staying in.

Turkish seismologists estimated the strength of the quake to be 7.4 magnitude.

They said that a second tremor hit the region just minutes later.

Turkey earthquake map
Turkey earthquake map

Turkey lies in one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed after a powerful tremor rocked the north-west of the country.

Latest Stories

  • 7.8 magnitude quake knocks down buildings in central Turkey

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shock southeast Turkey early Monday and was felt in several provinces and elsewhere in the Middle East. The quake knocked down a number of buildings, reports said. The U.S. Geological Survey said quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi. It was centered 18 kilometers (11 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Grant Shapps admits Liz Truss 'clearly' took the wrong approach to the economy

    Business Secretary Grant Shapps admits that former prime minister Liz Truss's approach to the economy 'clearly' wasn't the right one. Ms Truss has set out her version of the events which led to her downfall in a 4,000-word article for The Sunday Telegraph.

  • Government responds to Liz Truss claim she was not given 'realistic chance' to cut taxes

    Grant Shapps has said Liz Truss had the right priorities but failed as she did not try to deal with the "big structural issues" first. The business secretary said he agreed the UK should have a low-tax economy, as the short-lived prime minister advocated, but inflation and debt needed to be dealt with first. Professor Danny Blanchflower, who was previously on the Bank of England's monetary policy committee, was more damning in his criticism as he said the article was the "most appalling nonsense I've ever read" and rubbished her claim nobody warned her the economy would suffer under her plans.

  • Fans were ‘not well’ at Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny at the 2023 Grammys

    ‘Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny altered my brain chemistry forever,’ one fan writes on Twitter

  • Buildings in Ruins as 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Turkish City

    A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday, February 6, Turkey’s disaster agency confirmed.The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 04.17 am in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province.Footage by Twitter user CanTv shows debris scattered across a street and heavy damage to structures in Malatya, a city some 170 kilometres east of the epicentre.This is a developing story. Credit: CanTv via Storyful

  • Liz Truss set to reignite China row in fresh challenge to Rishi Sunak

    Liz Truss will call for a tough approach to the threat posed by China in her first speech since leaving Downing Street, in a fresh challenge to Rishi Sunak.

  • Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared. At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote. There were at least 6 aftershocks a

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Australia shark attack victim identified as schoolgirl Stella Berry

    The 16-year-old was riding jet skis and swimming with friends when she was attacked, police say.

  • Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-carpet and behind-the-scenes updates on the 2023 Grammy Awards from The Associated Press. Live updates — any times Pacific — are brought to you by AP journalists at the show in Los Angeles and around the country. ___ BEY WATCH She did it, folks: Beyoncé is now the winningest artist in the history of the Grammy Awards. She broke classical conductor Georg Solti's record ("Break My Solti," anyone?) with her win for best dance/electronic music a

  • Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: The Indian guru making headlines over 'miracle' cures

    Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's supporters claim he has divine powers, can heal the sick and read people's minds.

  • It’s everywhere: Sea-level rise’s surprising reach damaging more than East Coast shoreline

    Homeowners around the Outer Banks or in St. Augustine, Florida, are just some of those along the East Coast feeling the slow power of sea-level rise.

  • Messy weather will accompany temperature rebound in Ontario

    Ontario’s recent bout of extreme cold will feel like a distant memory once temperatures climb above 0°C this week.

  • Colorado River crisis is so bad, lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

    One California water manager says Colorado River reservoirs aren't likely to refill. Scientists agree that the region needs to plan for a drier future.

  • Burst pipes around Nova Scotia have plumbers scrambling to keep up

    Gavin Hankin of Halifax Plumbing and Heating wasn't looking forward to Sunday. "[Sunday] is going to be catastrophic because these [water] lines that have frozen, you know, they're likely to split and then leak and then flood," he said late Saturday afternoon. Hankin was on call and said he received around 100 calls for service to deal with frozen pipes that happened because of the extreme cold that gripped the province. Temperatures dipped as low as –28 C in some parts of Nova Scotia without th

  • 2 ski patrols spend night with man caught in avalanche in Alberta

    An avalanche left a skier stranded in an out-of-bounds area of an Alberta ski resort this weekend — but due to rare cell service, the man was able to call 911 for help. That call prompted a response from two ski patrols who built the man a shelter and spent the night with him up on the mountain. Cole Fawcett, the Castle Mountain Resort sales and marketing manager, said a man was skiing outside of the ski area's boundaries Friday afternoon. He was caught in an avalanche and carried down the mount

  • Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

    Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time

  • Three things that made the Eastern Canada cold snap so bizarre

    Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.

  • Deep freeze hits Newfoundland, while northern Labrador battles blizzard

    Freezing temperatures have put all of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador under an extreme cold warning, while northern Labrador is facing a blizzard that could dump 80 centimetres of snow in some areas. Environment Canada has wind chills between -30 and -35 in the forecast across the island Saturday, with the coldest temperatures in late morning or early afternoon, according to Justin Boudreau, a meteorologist at the Gander weather office. "As the day goes on, temperatures should increase and th

  • Mariner rescued by US Coast Guard after boat capsized by huge wave

    Mariner rescued by US Coast Guard after boat capsized by huge waveUS Coast Guard