Strome, Fleury lead Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Coyotes

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 Friday night.

Alex DeBrincat also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as Chicago won its third straight since Derek King replaced the fired Jeremy Colliton as head coach last Saturday.

Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes and Scott Wedgewood had 27 saves. Arizona fell to 1-12-1 this season, including 0-8-1 on the road.

Strome broke the 1-1 tie when he one-timed Kane’s hard pass by Wedgewood before he could react at 9:26 of the third.

Arizona’s final chance came on a power-play in the final 86 seconds, with Fleury turning back Phil Kessel.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring in the second period while having an extra man on a delayed penalty against Arizona. DeBrincat raced into the left slot as Kane worked his way through a maze of Coyotes, dodging Jay Beagle, Anton Stralman and Jakob Chychrun before feeding the puck across the crease. Wedgewood couldn’t adjust quickly enough and DeBrincat scored into an open net at 5:26.

Wedgewood argued the goal should not have counted, claiming he’d controlled the puck some 30 seconds earlier, but his argument was denied by the NHL’s replay officials, and the Coyotes were assessed a penalty for delay of game.

Ladd tied it at 1:41 of the third, beating a screened Fleury with a 35-foot wrist shot. Two Chicago players and one from the Coyotes obstructed Fleury’s view.

Kane has points (4-7–11) in six of his last seven games. ... Arizona C Alex Glachenyuk played his first game of the season after missing the first 13 with an upper-body injury sustained during training camp. ... Chicago LW Brandon Hagel missed his second game because of a left shoulder injury incurred last Sunday against Nashville, and is expected to be out two weeks.

Coyotes: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: At Seattle on Wednesday night to open a four-game trip.

