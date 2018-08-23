Stroll: Nothing guaranteed over seeing F1 season out with Williams

Stroll: Nothing guaranteed with Williams drive

Lance Stroll says "nothing's guaranteed" in terms of whether he will see out the 2018 Formula 1 season with Williams.

Stroll stressed he is still committed to Williams in the wake of a consortium led by his father, Lawrence Stroll, taking over Force India for this season but appeared to leave the door open for a potential switch.

The 19-year-old is expected to race for Force India next year, and there have been suggestions this move could happen earlier should a deal to do so be struck with Williams.

With Sergio Perez expected to remain at Force India next season, any such move would likely be at the expense of Esteban Ocon.

"Well, nothing's guaranteed," said Stroll, when asked if he was sure he will be finishing the year with Williams.

"But right now, I'm going to be just focused on this weekend and I'm going to give it my all like I always do and we'll see what the future holds.

"Right now, I'm going to be just taking it weekend by weekend and we'll see what happens.

"I'm committed to Williams, I have a contract with Williams.

"We've achieved some good success in the past, last year, so right now I'm going to try and beat them [Force India]."

Stroll refused to set a timeline for any decision on his future, joking that he hopes his father will choose to take him on for next season.

"For the moment, I am here at Williams," said Stroll. "I am not sure what I will be doing in the future.

"We'll see what my father decides to do. He's a nice guy, I'll hope he takes me."

Stroll said he has not had much input into his father's decision to take over Force India, stressing it was motivated by seeing it as a good business opportunity.

"No," said Stroll, when asked if he has been discussing the Force India takeover with his father.

"He has done his due diligence and he sees that they currently punch above their weight. They do a really good job with what they have so he sees a lot of opportunity and a lot of potential.

"They are in a very difficult position and he believes he can help grow the company and make them as competitive as they can be.

"At the moment I am at Williams and we will see what happens with me in the future.

"I wish him all the best with Force India, it is definitely a very exciting future for him.

"But I am just focused on this weekend and what I am doing the rest of the year."