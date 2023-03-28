Striped fabric found 40 years ago in Scottish bog turns out to be a historic discovery

Irene Wright
·3 min read

There might not be anything more iconic in Scotland than plaid.

Made from centuries of history and family lineage, the striped fabric, or tartan, tells the story of Scots past, and each pattern is given a name for the clan that wears it.

Forty years ago, a piece of tartan was found in a peat bog, or mossy wetland, in the Scottish highland region of Glen Affric, according to a March 26 release from the V&A Dundee museum.

Now, that fabric has been scientifically tested to determine its age, and the findings were historic.

The Glen Affric tartan, measuring about 22 inches long and 17 inches wide, is over 400 years old, making it the oldest tartan ever found, officials said.

The Scottish Tartans Authority began the process of dating the tartan about six months ago, commissioning dye analyses and radiocarbon testing.

The tartan had stripes of green and brown dye, possibly with some red and yellow. Scientists from National Museums Scotland used high-resolution digital microscopy to identify the individual colors in the fabric. Then, they analyzed the dye and found that a combination of indigo and woad was used to create the green color.

The researchers also found there were no “artificial or semi-synthetic dyestuffs” in the fabric, meaning the colors were dyed before the 1750s, according to the release.

Radiocarbon dating was used to narrow the time frame to somewhere between 1500 and 1655 A.D., but researchers believe that the window between 1500 and 1600 A.D. is the most likely.

Using dye analysis and radiocarbon dating, researchers found the tartan to be over 400 years old.
Using dye analysis and radiocarbon dating, researchers found the tartan to be over 400 years old.

“In Scotland, surviving examples of old textiles are rare as the soil is not conducive to their survival. As the piece was buried in peat, meaning it had no exposure to air and was therefore preserved,” Peter MacDonald, head of research and collections at The Scottish Tartans Authority, said in the release.

“The tartan has several colours with multiple stripes of different sizes, and so it corresponds to what people would think of as a true tartan,” MacDonald said.

Previously, the Falkirk “tartan” was dated to the third century, but with a simpler checkered pattern that was woven from yarn that hadn’t been dyed, researchers and historians do not consider it a “true tartan.”

The Glen Affric tartan “is likely to date to the reign of James V, Mary Queen of Scots, or James VI/I,” John McLeish, chair of The Scottish Tartan Authority, said in the release. “There is no other known surviving piece of tartan from this period of this age. It’s a remarkable discovery and deserves national attention and preservation.”

The tartan will be shared with the rest of Scotland on display for the first time at the V&A Dundee museum’s tartan exhibit opening on April 1.

The tartan will be shared with the Scottish public in an exhibit opening April 1 at the V&amp;A Dundee museum.
The tartan will be shared with the Scottish public in an exhibit opening April 1 at the V&A Dundee museum.

The Glen Affric tartan will be the oldest piece included in the exhibit of more than 300 pieces of Scottish history.

The exhibit “examines tartan’s universal and enduring appeal through iconic and everyday examples of fashion, architecture, graphic and product design, photography, furniture, glass and ceramics, film, performance and art.”

Abandoned mine — turned Roman rubbish dump — reveals life in France 1,800 years ago

Buc-ee’s the beaver: Big, toothy prehistoric species named after beloved Texas chain

Meat-eating panda relatives — one with monstrously large teeth — roamed Earth, study says

Woolly mammoth meatball? Australian food company reveals extinct meat grown in a lab

Latest Stories

  • Behind the Scenes of Sweeney Todd ’s Bloody, Brilliant Opening on Broadway

    Hugh Wheeler and Stephen Sondheim’s Grand Guignol masterpiece is back in a glorious revival at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

  • Italian art experts astonished by David statue uproar in Florida

    A Florida school head was forced out after the famous Michaelangelo statue was shown to art students.

  • The Most Underrated Capital Cities in the US

    From the coast to the mountains, these capital cities are worth a visit. Often centrally located and packed with history, there’s a reason visiting all of America’s capital cities appears on so many travel bucket lists. From entertainment hot spots like Nashville to the chic and historic Washington D.C. (the ultimate capital city), each metropolis is noteworthy in and of itself, a culmination of history, individuality and the allure of the communities that surround them state-wide.

  • Animated Features 2023 Preview: From ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ to Miyazaki’s ‘How Do You Live?’ Farewell

    Other highlights include Pixar's "Elemental," Disney's "Wish," and Aardman/Netflix's "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget."

  • Portraits of Dogs: a treat for art-lovers and dog-lovers alike

    In 1808, the poet and general ne’er-do-well Lord Byron commissioned a life-sized portrait of a beloved companion. Not a man famed for his loving treatment of the intimates in his life (his much-abused wife, his long-term mistresses, and even his sister), the expensive portrait seems something of a surprise. That is, of course, until its subject is made clear: Lord Byron had commissioned the prestigious Nottingham-based artist Clifton Tomson to paint a portrait of his dog, Lyon.

  • Losing a leg when I was a child didn’t stop me living my ballet dreams

    I keep all my old legs under my bed in my bedroom. The first one, which I had when I was a toddler, is very small, very plain. Then I had my Peppa Pig version; the next had pictures, and the ones after that had stickers, stories of children playing, and butterflies. There was one version that my friends all signed. My family used to call them my “new, new, new leg”. I’ve lost count of how many. As I have grown up, my legs have grown with me.

  • Bryn Terfel proves a Wotan to be reckoned with, plus the best of March’s classical concerts

    “Always leave them wanting more” is the golden rule of showbiz, and star bass-baritone Bryn Terfel certainly obeyed it on Sunday when he appeared with the Philharmonia orchestra. Just two short operatic scenes from Wagner were promised, amounting to about 25 minutes in total, but that was enough to delight a packed Festival Hall.

  • Brueghel work found in dim French TV room sells for $845,000

    One of Flemish painter Pieter Brueghel the Younger's largest known works, whose discovery behind the television room door of a house in northern France amazed the art world, fetched 780,000 euros ($845,000) at auction in Paris Tuesday. The 17th century oil painting — which experts call “exceptional” and was long considered a fake by its owners — was discovered by chance in December collecting dust.

  • Colonel Gray immersion students learn Acadian culture through food, music and nature

    Traditional Acadian food involves a lot of potatoes. There's usually meat, salt and pepper, and animal fat. "When I describe Acadian cooking to kids, I say there's probably a total of seven ingredients in all the dishes put together," said Jean-Paul Pendergast. "And that's an exaggeration, but not by much." Growing up in western P.E.I., the Pendergast family may not have your stereotypical Acadian family name, but they embraced the culture. "We all participated in the cooking when we were kids,"

  • The Royal Ballet’s Cinderella: an enchanting, exasperating night on the tiles

    Frederick Ashton’s Cinderella (1948) was the first full-evening ballet ever to come out of Britain, and as such has always had a special place in the Royal Ballet’s history. The company’s last production, however, was an ugly beast, deservedly “retired” back in 2011 – but in these situations there is (as the company’s current Swan Lake attests) no guarantee that the replacement will be a step up. As an audience member, you can all too easily find yourself out of what, in hindsight, was a relativ

  • Colourful mural nears completion at Hanwell Park Academy near Fredericton

    Bright colours and smiling faces adorn a giant set of steps inside the Hanwell Park Academy, a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school about 15 kilometres southwest of Fredericton. Artist Laura Forrester is putting the finishing touches on a mural that covers the front of the "learning stairs," as they are called, in the cafeteria space. This project was unique for Forrester, because most of the murals she has done have been on flat surfaces, whereas this one had her lying down or crouching in an awk

  • This New Book Profiles a Generation of BIPOC Artists Who’ve Shaped Contemporary Art

    The coffee table tome features work from renowned Yale School of Art graduates.

  • Foam Paul Huf Award 2023: the winner is Felipe Romero Beltrán (CO)

    Selected among more than 100 nominees, Felipe Romero Beltrán wins the 17th edition of the Foam Paul Huf Award, nominated by Maria Ptqk, independent curator and cultural researcher, and Jokin Aspuru and Lucia Janto, Getxophoto Festival founders and directors.

  • Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was believed to be planning more attacks on local mall and family members

    ‘We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,’ said the police chief

  • Stormy Daniels destroys critic with three word response after being attacked for sex with married Trump

    ‘Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?’ adult actor tweets

  • Ashley Graham goes topless in new magazine cover and woah 🔥

    The model Ashley Graham has appeared topless on the cover of Remix Magazine and looks stunning in a selection of three other covers

  • Prince Harry's Getting The Royal Middle Finger – And People Are Upset

    Even if his trip is about the media, somehow it's turned into speculation around another family saga...

  • Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is there for all to see

    The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Trudeau mocked over ‘lame’ Biden state dinner menu

    ‘You can almost sense that this is the $79 pp option at a mid-tier catering company’