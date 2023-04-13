Guinness owner ditches Irish stock market in middle of Biden visit - latest updates

Joe Biden

The owner of Guinness has announced plans to ditch its listing on the Irish stock exchange in the middle of Joe Biden's visit to Dublin.

Diageo, which also owns Bailey's Irish Cream, is also giving up a listing in Paris after a review of trading on those markets to focus on its main listing in London and a secondary listing in New York.

Dublin is home to Diageo's well-known Guinness Storehouse, which attracts swathes of tourists every year.

However the company has been increasingly focusing on London over recent years. It is building a £73m brewery and tourist centre in Covent Garden which is due to open in the Autumn of 2023.

The company said on Thursday the move would not have any effect on its day-to-day operations in France or Ireland. Maintaining the listings has been costly and complicated.

It comes the same day as President Biden visits the Irish capital to meet the Irish president, Michael D Higgins.

China plots electric car invasion of Europe with in-car fridges and facial recognition

A Chinese electric car that can be unlocked using facial recognition is coming to Europe – and it could cost almost half as much as Tesla’s cheapest model.

Industry editor Howard Mustoe has the details:

Zeekr has announced plans to launch its X sports utility vehicle in China before bringing it to Europe, joining a raft of other Chinese brands planning to do the same. The Zeekr X will cost 189,000 yuan (£22,000) and can be bought with options such as an in-car fridge and facial recognition to unlock the vehicle. The cost of the basic vehicle is far cheaper than Tesla’s entry model, the Model 3, which starts from around £40,000. The Tesla Model Y, which is the most popular EV in Britain, starts at £44,000.

Here's why Britain is attractive market to electric car companies...

John Lewis targets ‘tween’ market in child fashion expansion

John Lewis is expanding its children's fashion business in hopes of increasing its share of the lucrative "tween" market.

The British department store is launching its first own-label tween collection for seven to 12-year-olds.

It comes after feedback from customers said that their "tweens" did not want clothes from younger collections.

John Lewis executive director Naomi Simcock said:

It's that age where you want to start creating your own sense of style, and we knew that simply scaling up our range for younger kids wasn't going to cut it any more. Now we've got exciting options, designed specifically for older children - helping them shape their own look.

The move comes as part of John Lewis' expansion of more than 2,100 lines alongside 10 new brands.

The children's clothing market will be worth £7.3bn by 2027, up from last year's £6.8bn, according to research agency Mintel.

Exxon chief executive collects $35.9m pay package

The chief executive of oil major Exxon Mobil has secured a 52pc increase in his total pay deal, to $35.9m, in 2022 after th war in Ukraine lifted the price of crude and sent the company to record profits.

Darren Woods saw his bonus more than double last year and he received an additional $11m in stock awards, according to a company filing on published on Thursday.

Last June, US President Joe Biden accused Exxon of making "more money than God" as its profits soared amid skyrocketing oil prices.

Guinness owner calls time on Irish listing

Diageo may have enjoyed a recent photo op with President Joe Biden - a noted teetotaler - alongside the pumps for its 0pc Guinness in Dublin, but the drinks maker has decided to call time on the Irish stock market.

The drinks company, behind the famous Irish stout and brands such as Johnnie Walker and Baileys, announced this morning it was pulling the plug on its Irish and French stock market listings.

In a boost for the City, it will remain listed on the London Stock Exchange as a member of the FTSE 100, as well as the New York Stock Exchange.

France's Total eyes $5bn bid for oil and gas explorer

French energy giant Total is considering a $5bn tilt at oil and gas exploration company Neptune Energy, Bloomberg reports.

The French company has held early-stage talks with Neptune about a potential takeover. Neptune is currently backed by private equity firms including Carlyle Group and CVC Partners.

The best thing since...

The chief executive of Tesco has said he expects to soon slice the price of a loaf of bread, Hannah Boland reports.

Ken Murphy said: “We would hope that, in certain areas, in bakery, you will start to see some deflation.” He added the retailer would be “very vigilant and very rigorous” to get a better price from its suppliers when it could see their costs going down.

Britain’s workforce shrinks by most in G7 since pandemic

The UK is the only G7 nation where workforce participation is still lower than prior to the pandemic Eir Nolsøe reports.

New OECD figures show that in the final three months of the last year, the share of people either in work or job hunting was 78.6pc in the UK, 0.9 percentage points lower than in the last quarter before the pandemic.

The figures illustrate how the impact of Covid-19 on the UK’s workforce has been much more severe than in peer countries.

Darktrace denies being hacked after Russian cyber gang claims breach

Darktrace has denied it was hacked by a Russian cyber gang after a cryptic dark web message hinted at an online attack, Gareth Corfield reports.

A message posted on Thursday by the Lockbit ransomware gang - which previously stole and leaked files from Royal Mail - suggested that the group had obtained files from Darktrace. Accompanied by a banner proclaiming “leaked data”, a note from the hackers seemed to refer to Darktrace’s cyber security researchers keeping tabs on Lockbit’s latest ransomware attacks. The message’s author also sarcastically invited Darktrace chief executive Poppy Gustafsson on a date. “Poppy, would you like to go to a restaurant with me? you sexy <3,” said the message, posted to Lockbit’s dark web blog on the Tor service. Darktrace said there was no indication of any hack or data theft having taken place, with a spokesman adding: “Our security teams have run a full review of our internal systems and can see no evidence of compromise. “We will continue to monitor the situation extremely closely, but based on our current investigations we are confident that our systems remain secure and all customer data is fully protected.”

Amazon's Andy Jassy warns of 'headwinds' in the cloud

Andy Jassy, chief executive of Amazon, has warned the company is facing new "headwinds" at its cash cow cloud computing unit.

Amazon Web Services, which offers up computing space for companies over the internet, has been the ecommerce company's big profit driver in recent years.

However, Mr Jassy cautioned it could see pressures as businesses seek to cut costs, including what they spend on internet services.

Despite growing 29pc year-over-year in 2022 on a $62bn revenue base, AWS faces short-term headwinds right now as companies are being more cautious in spending given the challenging, current macroeconomic conditions.

He adds that Amazon is looking to use generative AI, similar to those used by ChatGPT, to "transform and improve virtually every customer experience".

Pound hits ten-month high as sterling shrugs off stagnation fears

Sterling has climbed to its highest point against the dollar since last June after a slowdown in US inflation and a prediction of a recession across the Atlantic.

Britain's economy showed no growth in February amid workers strikes, but January's GDP figures were slightly stronger than originally expected, suggesting Britain may avoid a recession in early 2023.

The pound clipped close to a quarter of a point higher in trading on Thursday morning before slipping back slightly, leaving £1 worth just over $1.25.

Ethereum surges 6pc on tech upgrade

The cryptocurrency Ethereum has surged 6pc today after the technology behind the digital coin was successfully upgraded.

The so-called "Shanghai" update allowed coin buyers to withdraw Ethererum they had "staked" on its blockchain.

The blockchain technology behind Ethereum had been upgraded to a system where coin holders pledged, or staked, their Ethereum to the network in exchange for steady income.

Those coins were initially locked in, but can now be withdrawn or sold.

French protestors storm Louis Vuitton headquarters

Striking railway workers in France have invaded LVMH's Paris headquarters, the Associated Press reports.

Protestors opposed to President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the age of retirement in France took to the streets again on Thursday to demonstrate ahead of a decision over whether the measure meets constitutional standards.

Striking railway workers invade French luxury group LVMH's headquarters, - AP

Ford launches UK's first hands-free driving system

Ford has launched Britain’s first hands-free driverless car system after receiving permission from the Department for Transport to allow motorists to drive hands-free on motorways, James Titcomb reports.

The carmaker will charge £17.99-a-month to owners of its electric Mustang Mach-E vehicle for access to its “BlueCruise” system, which will drive the vehicle for motorists and allow them to take their hands off the wheel.

Once enabled, BlueCruise enables drivers to travel at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour on UK roads, using radar and cameras to adjust speed, steer on bends and change position in a driving lane. Drivers will be monitored using an infrared camera to ensure they are paying attention to the road.

Twitter signs stock trading deal

Elon Musk is pushing ahead with plans to turn Twitter into a so-called "everything app", adding stock trading features to the social network in a deal with eToro.

Twitter will allow users to buy and sell stocks and cryptocurrencies via eToro, CNBC reported.

“As we’ve grown over the past three years immensely, we’ve seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter [and] educate themselves about the markets,” Yoni Assia, eToro’s chief executive, said.

09:59 AM

Housebuilder stocks upgraded as analyst predicts end to share falls

Housebuilder shares have been upgraded by analysts at HSBC as the bank predicted that falls in their stock prices were now priced in. The bank upgraded its expectations of Barratt, Bellway, Crest Nicholson, Persimmon, Redrow and Taylor Wimpey from "hold" to "buy" ratings.

Stocks in housebuilders ticked up on Thursday morning. Taylor Wimpey was up 2.4pc, Redrow up 3.8pc and Bellway increased 3.8pc as of trading around 10am.

House sales expected to improve in the next 12 months: RICS survey

House sales are predicted to grow for the first time in over a year, according to a new survey, despite a continued fall in property prices.

According to a study by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), sales expectations for the next 12 months moved into positive territory for the first time since March 2022.

The measure suggests surveyors see house sales will rise over the coming year and end months of woeful performance in the house market.

However, prices are expected to continue to fall amid a tighter lending environment and higher interest rates. The RICS study found pricing predictions remained downbeat, with a reading of -49pc, slightly improved compared to the previous month.

Ex-Barclays chief Jes Staley discussed 'human trafficking' claims with Epstein, lawsuit claims

Former Barclays chief executive Jes Staley discussed allegations of "human trafficking" with Jeffery Epstein while the late paedophile financier was a client of JP Morgan, new court filings have alleged.

Mr Staley, who worked at JPMorgan for more than 30 years and was formerly its private banking chief, discussed claims of “human trafficking” by Epstein with him in 2011 and was told “there was no truth to the allegations," according to an amended complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Although the claim cites Mr Staley’s relationship with the disgraced financier to argue that JP Morgan knew about the sex trafficking, Mr Staley is not named as a defendant.



In his first legal filings last week, Mr Staley described the allegations against him as “slanderous and baseless”.

FTSE round-up

FTSE 100

Tesco has opened up 1.3pc on as it reported top-end revenue and operating profit figures. It expects operating profit to end up around £2.63bn in the year to February 25, down from £2.83bn the year before. Statutory pre-tax profit halved.

Imperial Brands is down 1.8pc amid a mildly disappointing trading update, analysts say. It expects to meet expectations but market share remaining stable. Credit Suisse believes update is “modestly disappointing”. Lloyds Banking Group is dragging down the pack, opening 3pc lower.

FTSE 250

Darktrace shares opened flat despite cyber security company guiding that its recurring revenues will be on the lower side. The cyber company said its full-year ARR would come in at around a 29pc increase.

The chief executive of Oxford Instruments, Ian Barkshire, is to retire and be replaced by Richard Tyson. In a trading update, it says adjusted operating profit will be ahead of previous expectations. Company provides high tech tools such as magnets to sectors such as semiconductor and quantum companies. Shares up 3.2pc as of 8.35am.

Consumer goods company PZ Cussons - owner of Carex and St Tropez Brands - shares up 1.5pc so far on confirming expectations in-line with market.

FTSE opens slightly down

The FTSE 100 has opened down around 0.07pc

Tesco pre-tax profits halve to £1bn

Profits have halved at Tesco as Britain's biggest supermarket battles to compete against Aldi and Lidl on price, Hannah Boland reports.

Tesco posted a 51pc slump in pre-tax statutory profits in the year to the end of February, falling to £1bn, as it scrambled to keep cash-strapped shoppers coming through its doors. Ken Murphy, chief executive of the grocer, said it had been an "incredibly tough year" for its customers. Operating profits at Tesco fell more than 6pc as a result of significant cost inflation and efforts to keep prices lower. The slump was driven by a write-down, mainly on the value of Tesco's properties, which it blamed on macroeconomic factors. It also was hit by steeper restructuring costs after undergoing a management shake-up. The figures come a day after Tesco moved to undercut Aldi and Lidl on the price of its milk, lowering it for the first time in three years. Tesco said it was able to do this as the wholesale prices had started to come down. Price-cutting campaigns are ramping up as traditional supermarkets battle to lure shoppers back after a huge shift to the German discounters during the cost-of-living crisis. Tesco's sales were up around 5pc last year, it said on Thursday. This compares to growth of around 25pc at Aldi and Lidl. Tesco expects profits to be broadly flat in its current financial year.

Economy in 'stop-start' mode, analysts say

February's economic update is a mixed bag and shows strikes and disruption have left the UK economy struggling to return to pre-pandemic growth levels, analysts say.

Here is the reaction from around the City so far:

Barret Kupelian, senior economist at PwC:

Strikes in the education sector pulled down economic activity. In the production sector there was a more mixed picture. Given the prevalence of strikes in some larger sub-sectors of the economy, we are likely to see a start-stop picture in the future as well. The big picture story is that today’s release, combined with the revisions to economic activity, takes the three month growth rate to around 0.1pc. The economy continues to stagnate, with economic activity struggling to grow beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research, Wealth Club

The UK’s dominant services sector took a step back over the month as the teachers strikes took their toll on the economy. Flat GDP growth was lower than the 0.1pc expected. Although it is pleasing to see January data revised higher. The release will do little to change the gloomy outlook for the economy.

Bloomberg Economics

The UK economy stagnated in February, meaning there is still a risk the economy enters a technical recession in the first half of the year. The reading probably won’t come as a big surprise to the Bank of England, but it’s the upcoming CPI and jobs market releases that will be central to decision making at the next policy meeting. We expect data to fall in line with the BoE’s forecast, giving it enough reason to hold rates steady in May at 4.25pc.

07:31 AM

Chancellor: "Outlook brighter than expected"

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has responded to this morning's GDP figures, insisting the coming year will be better than hoped.

The figures show the economy grew in the three months to February, while official forecasts still predict Britain will still avoid a recession this year.

The economic outlook is looking brighter than expected - GDP grew in the three months to February and we are set to avoid recession thanks to the steps we have taken through a massive package of cost of living support for families and radical reforms to boost the jobs market and business investment.

07:22 AM

Strikes freeze British economy

UK GDP stagnant in February as growth misses City expectations

Successive strikes this year mean the spectre of recession is looming larger again after the British economy recorded zero growth in February, Melissa Lawford writes.

Monthly real gross domestic product (GDP) was flat in February, according to the Office for National Statistics. This fell short of the consensus among City economists, who had expected 0.1pc growth.

It followed 0.4pc growth in January, which was revised up from 0.3pc. Strikes drove a 0.1pc fall in services, after 0.7pc growth in January.

The largest contributors to this fall came from education, which fell by 1.7pc in February following teachers’ strikes. This drop nearly reversed the 2.5pc growth recorded in January.

Public administration also fell by 1.1pc following industrial action in the civil service in February.

Construction, however, is rebounding. This sector grew by 2.4pc in February, bouncing back after a 1.7pc decline in January. Early survey data suggests that this was driven by the civil engineering sector rather than housebuilding.

Across the three months to February, the UK economy grew by just 0.1pc. Monthly GDP was up 0.3pc on the pre-coronavirus level.

The data followed a new forecast from the International Monetary Fund that the UK economy would contract by 0.3pc across 2023, the weakest performance of any large economy and worse than both Russia and Germany.

Good morning

The UK economy stagnated in February amid industrial action across sectors, with lacklustre GDP figures showing 0pc growth. Meanwhile Tesco will report its full year results this morning. The Bank of England's Huw Pill will be speaking later.

What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks closed lower after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting revealed concerns among rate setters that banking pressures could tip the economy into a mild recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.1pc at 33,646.50. The S&P 500 closed 0.4pc lower at 4,091.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite declined 0.9pc to 11,929.34.

The latest comments from Federal Reserve officials reversed earlier gains after new data showed that US inflation has fallen to its lowest level in two years, raising hopes that the central bank will soon pause interest rate hikes.

The rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yield dipped 8.8 basis points to 3.970pc and the benchmark 10-year slid 3 basis points to 3.404pc.

Asian stocks trimmed earlier losses as traders digested moderating inflation data in the US.

Benchmark indexes pared declines in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks sank more than 1pc at the open on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.63pc, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.18pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.29pc.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was also down 0.32pc in early trade, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.26pc.