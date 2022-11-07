Striking school support workers in Annapolis Valley reach tentative agreement

Members of Local 73 walk the picket line in New Minas as the strike was getting underway last month. The local represents educational assistants, early childhood educators and other school support staff. (Jane Sponagle/CBC - image credit)

The union representing striking school support workers and the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (AVRCE) have reached a tentative agreement.

More than 600 workers who are part of Nova Scotia Government Employees Union (NSGEU) Local 73 have been on strike since Oct. 24, seeking pay equity with other school districts or an improved compensation package.

Assistant early childhood educators are paid $22.40 an hour at the top of the wage grid in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, but the same position in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education pays $25.09.

Similarly, lead ECEs in the Annapolis Valley make $27.37 an hour at the top, while those in the Halifax area make $35.14.

In a news release late Sunday evening, the NSGEU announced that after two days of talks with a conciliator, a tentative agreement has been reached.

Members of the union are expected to vote on the deal on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, school support workers on the South Shore, who are represented by NSGEU Local 70, are still on strike, but the union says they're expected to rejoin contract talks soon.

Schools in both centres have been open during the strikes, but some students who rely on support workers have been forced to stay home.

