Striking lecturers are driving the best students west

Bright 18-year-olds right now are doing their best to be accepted by US universities – particularly those at top independent schools. Since 2020, applications have doubled, with 5,000 UK students hoping to study there this year. Many of the best from schools like Eton, Charterhouse and my alma mater, St Paul’s, are heading west. In 2022, over 100 18-year-olds went to leading US universities from these three schools alone. St Paul’s, which once sent half its intake to Oxbridge, now has a specialist team of 10 advisers on US applications.

Naturally there are wider forces at play here: not least the well-documented discrimination against private school pupils and middle-class parents by UK universities. What’s generally forgotten in the search to satisfy “socially disadvantaged” quotas, is that a significant proportion of private pupils applying to Oxbridge are themselves disadvantaged, which is why they receive bursaries in the first place. Middle-class parents, who often make huge sacrifices to pay school fees, may marvel at Oxford’s vice chancellor earning £457,000 in 2020.

UK universities are not helping their cause by being on strike so often. Having reluctantly paid full fees during Covid, today’s hapless students are currently receiving little tuition, because of striking lecturers. A friend’s daughter borrowed £15,000 for an MA, which she hopes will lead to a better job. The students on her course at a Russell Group university have been told there will be no teaching for most of the second half of term. The Government is rightly keen to attract overseas students to the UK, who bring higher fees along with their talents. They may now be deterred from studying in the UK by strikes. What’s the point in spending large sums of money for so little tuition? Naively, some striking lecturers assume their students will be sympathetic. But the days of 1970s-style student sit-ins have gone. These strikes started in 2018 and it’s students who are suffering.

In this context the lure of the Land of the Free is hardly surprising. Especially as most US universities offer their famous “liberal arts” education, so students can study maths, English, languages, history and sciences alongside each other, before specialising. Such courses inevitably lead to intellectual curiosity and less blinkered attitudes. And whilst US universities have their fair share of wokery, Oxford and Cambridge are still world-beaters here. I visited Columbia University in New York and was struck by the pride in its “Pulitzer” pedigree and also by the fact that historic artefacts remained untouched – including the plaque proclaiming that Columbia was founded “by royal charter” of George II in 1754.

Yes, US fees are higher, $60,000-plus (£50,000) at Ivy League colleges like Princeton and Harvard, but so too are the means-tested bursaries and scholarships. More than 300 US universities offer significant financial aid. According to a Harvard spokesman, “low and middle incomes will likely pay no more than a UK university”. I tutored a talented Oxbridge-level pupil who was also good at rowing. Oxford took no interest in his wider talents; Yale snapped him up on a scholarship.

At present, this switch to the US is being led by independent schools. But it won’t be long before the state sector follows suit, given that many independents share admissions expertise with their state-school partners. Perhaps being seen as second-best by bright students may at last shake Oxbridge out of its complacency.

Dr Andrew Cunningham has taught at Radley College, North London Collegiate School and Charterhous