Striking health workers could get pay boost from April in return for radical reforms

Daniel Martin
·7 min read
Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has said he will offer NHS workers better working conditions in future - Jamie Lorriman
Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has said he will offer NHS workers better working conditions in future - Jamie Lorriman

Striking health workers could get a significant pay boost from April - if staff will accept radical reforms to improve productivity, Steve Barclay has suggested in an olive branch to the unions.

Writing in The Telegraph, the Health Secretary has pledged a “constructive approach” to pay negotiations, with increases on the table if the unions will agree to efficiency savings to make higher salaries more “affordable”.

These could include better use of technology or revisions to outdated working practices.

Although he has insisted he will not revisit this year’s pay award, Mr Barclay will offer better working conditions in future.

He said: "I remain ready to engage with unions on what the Government can do to support the workforce, and I look forward to talking with the trade unions to see how we make any settlement done through the independent pay body more affordable, where there are productivity and efficiency opportunities."

A government source said other striking sectors such as railway workers could also be offered higher pay in return for modernising the way they work.

"If the unions bring proposed efficiencies to the table, ministers are happy to talk about everything," the source said.

While it has previously been suggested that the Government was considering speeding up a pay deal for NHS workers, Mr Barclay's comments are the first indications that he is considering a higher pay recommendation.

It came as Rishi Sunak met health leaders in Downing Street to demand a “bold and radical approach” to the way the NHS works, saying a “business as usual mindset” will not fix its challenges.

The Prime Minister is understood to be interested in expanding the use of innovations such as “virtual wards”, which save money by monitoring people from home instead of them taking up hospital beds.

On Monday, Mr Barclay will outline plans to expand hospital bed capacity in order to ease the “gridlock” seen because hospitals have become so overcrowded.

Hospitals will be told to cut bed occupancy to 92 per cent or less, in order to “improve patient flow” - which will mean finding around 4,000 more beds.

The Health Secretary will meet union leaders from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), GMB, Unite and Unison on Monday for what he hopes will be “constructive conversations” about what is “fair and affordable” for next year.

Leaders of other striking unions such as the RMT, which represents railway workers, have also been invited to meet their secretaries of state.

The second national ambulance strike is due to take place on Wednesday, with a two-day strike by nurses scheduled for January 18 and 19. The RCN originally demanded a 19 per cent pay rise for this year but last week its leader said she would consider agreeing to a 10 per cent uplift.

Junior doctors are threatening to strike for three days in March if they win a ballot on industrial action which opens on Monday.

In his article, Mr Barclay wrote that the Government cannot “spend each winter frozen in pay negotiations with the unions” as it takes “focus away from the other real challenges the NHS faces”.

The Health Secretary said: “I have also invited unions in this week to discuss what is fair and affordable before we submit evidence to the independent Pay Review Body as part of our constructive approach.

“With less than three months left of this financial year, we should be moving forward and having constructive conversations about what is affordable this coming year, rather than going back retrospectively to pay that applies as far back as April.”

Health Secretary 'sympathises' over high inflation

Mr Barclay said he sympathised with NHS workers over the high rate of inflation, saying it was "why I am so determined to talk about what we can do next year on pay, and the many other improvements we need to make the NHS a better place to work”.

Mr Barclay has sent a letter to health unions to call for an “open and honest” discussion about settlements for 2023/24, to find out what the unions “think is a reasonable settlement”.

In it, he promises to discuss the evidence the Government will put forward, adding: “I would also like to use this meeting to understand whether there are productivity and other contract flexibilities and efficiencies that would allow us to revise our evidence to the pay review body and will benefit both NHS staff and the NHS.”

The major health unions have agreed to attend the talks - but say they will not prevent the planned strikes going ahead, urging ministers to open discussions on the current 4 per cent settlement.

Sara Gorton, the chairman of the NHS group of unions and Unison head of health, said: "Unions intend to make clear the government must act to end the current dispute over pay. Talks about what might happen with NHS wages in 2023/24 won't stop next week's strike or others planned for later this month.

"The Health Secretary must convene the pay talks he knows are necessary to call off the industrial action no one wants to take. That means improving wages across the NHS now."

One union source said: “Expectations for Monday's meeting are very, very low. It’s unlikely there is any movement at all.”

Speaking to health and social care leaders in Downing Street on Saturday, Mr Sunak said: “During the pandemic we had to bring boldness and radicalism to how we did things in order to get through. I think we need that same bold and radical approach now because a business as usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face.

“What fills me with enormous confidence is hearing about so many examples across the country in different bits of the health service where things are going well, where people are overcoming the challenges that they face and making a difference.

“They are getting people back into their homes and into their communities at a quick and appropriate pace, they are managing to get waiting lists down, they are managing to keep people out of hospital in the first place by thinking differently.”

As part of the meeting, the Prime Minister heard from experts who explained how technology could help elderly people stay in their own homes rather than taking up beds in hospitals; and how community pharmacies could deliver more advice to people with minor illnesses, taking pressure off GP practices.

And he listened to a cardiology consultant to discuss maximising the opportunities of virtual wards.

Commenting on the forum, Mr Barclay said: "This is the kind of work we're determined to keep doing, fixing people's problems and taking the country forward, rather than being stuck on repeat with the unions."

Billion pound scheme to expand bed capacity

On Monday, Mr Barclay will unveil a £1 billion scheme to expand bed capacity in hospitals and care homes - as well as more virtual wards.

Under the initiative, patients are “remotely monitored” in their own homes, using wearable devices which track vital signs such as temperature, heart rate, oxygen levels and heart rate - alerting medical teams of any deterioration.

It is understood Mr Barclay is also looking at introducing more 24/7 system control centres around the country.

These provide managers with real-time data to better manage NHS capacity and patient demand, tracking the beds available for patients and helping to reduce ambulance handover delays.

The Health Secretary has visited a care coordination centre in Kent which has reduced the time a bed stays empty from nearly three hours to just one, and has reduced the time spent waiting for a bed after being seen in A&E.

They have done this by sending digital notifications to teams to speed up the cleaning of beds and the transfer of patients.

Last week, Mr Sunak pledged new laws to impose minimum service levels in various parts of the public sector if strikes are called.

But on Saturday, Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, who is facing the prospect of teachers' strikes, said she hoped these were not implemented in schools.

She told the Sunday Times: “We are definitely not trying to be antagonistic. I actually hope it’s not applied to schools.”

Latest Stories

  • New Mexico Democrats' homes, offices targeted in shootings under investigation by police

    Albuquerque police are investigating whether shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers homes and offices are connected or politically motivated.

  • Snow Flurries Fall in Central Massachusetts

    Fluffy snowflakes fell as a line of snow and rain moved across Massachusetts on Friday, January 6, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS reported up to four inches of snowfall in some areas.Video posted by Twitter user @BradyBGWX on Friday, which he said was filmed in Grafton, shows large flurries falling as snow accumulates on the ground. Credit: @BradyBGWX via Storyful

  • The woman with the gavel: As House elected a speaker, America was watching the House clerk

    “She's eminently qualified for where history has found her. She's prepared pretty much all of her life to be in this role."

  • The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

    Pay attention to these common signs of infection.

  • Ex-USC athletic official in U.S. college scandal gets 6 months in prison

    A former athletic official at the University of Southern California was sentenced on Friday to six months in prison for her role in a nationwide fraud and bribery scheme that helped wealthy parents secure spots for their children at top colleges. Donna Heinel, the school's former senior associate athletic director, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston for helping get about two dozen students admitted as fake athletic recruits in exchange for money. Prosecutors had sought two years in prison.

  • Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser

    A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure, 32, wasn't present in the Mount Holly courtroom Friday because she is serving a one-year federal term in the case. Prosecutors said McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, came up with the good Samaritan story in November 2017, claiming that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given his last $20 to McClure when her car ran out of gas on an interstate exit ramp in Philadelphia.

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now. McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday. The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn't definitively state his plans beyond the weekend. “It's flattering,” McVay said whe

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids

    Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. It took about two years. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page. The result: roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 ho

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl