Striking health workers could get pay boost from April in return for radical reforms

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has said he will offer NHS workers better working conditions in future - Jamie Lorriman

Striking health workers could get a significant pay boost from April - if staff will accept radical reforms to improve productivity, Steve Barclay has suggested in an olive branch to the unions.

Writing in The Telegraph, the Health Secretary has pledged a “constructive approach” to pay negotiations, with increases on the table if the unions will agree to efficiency savings to make higher salaries more “affordable”.

These could include better use of technology or revisions to outdated working practices.

Although he has insisted he will not revisit this year’s pay award, Mr Barclay will offer better working conditions in future.

He said: "I remain ready to engage with unions on what the Government can do to support the workforce, and I look forward to talking with the trade unions to see how we make any settlement done through the independent pay body more affordable, where there are productivity and efficiency opportunities."

A government source said other striking sectors such as railway workers could also be offered higher pay in return for modernising the way they work.

"If the unions bring proposed efficiencies to the table, ministers are happy to talk about everything," the source said.

While it has previously been suggested that the Government was considering speeding up a pay deal for NHS workers, Mr Barclay's comments are the first indications that he is considering a higher pay recommendation.

It came as Rishi Sunak met health leaders in Downing Street to demand a “bold and radical approach” to the way the NHS works, saying a “business as usual mindset” will not fix its challenges.

The Prime Minister is understood to be interested in expanding the use of innovations such as “virtual wards”, which save money by monitoring people from home instead of them taking up hospital beds.

On Monday, Mr Barclay will outline plans to expand hospital bed capacity in order to ease the “gridlock” seen because hospitals have become so overcrowded.

Hospitals will be told to cut bed occupancy to 92 per cent or less, in order to “improve patient flow” - which will mean finding around 4,000 more beds.

The Health Secretary will meet union leaders from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), GMB, Unite and Unison on Monday for what he hopes will be “constructive conversations” about what is “fair and affordable” for next year.

Leaders of other striking unions such as the RMT, which represents railway workers, have also been invited to meet their secretaries of state.

The second national ambulance strike is due to take place on Wednesday, with a two-day strike by nurses scheduled for January 18 and 19. The RCN originally demanded a 19 per cent pay rise for this year but last week its leader said she would consider agreeing to a 10 per cent uplift.

Junior doctors are threatening to strike for three days in March if they win a ballot on industrial action which opens on Monday.

In his article, Mr Barclay wrote that the Government cannot “spend each winter frozen in pay negotiations with the unions” as it takes “focus away from the other real challenges the NHS faces”.

The Health Secretary said: “I have also invited unions in this week to discuss what is fair and affordable before we submit evidence to the independent Pay Review Body as part of our constructive approach.

“With less than three months left of this financial year, we should be moving forward and having constructive conversations about what is affordable this coming year, rather than going back retrospectively to pay that applies as far back as April.”

Health Secretary 'sympathises' over high inflation

Mr Barclay said he sympathised with NHS workers over the high rate of inflation, saying it was "why I am so determined to talk about what we can do next year on pay, and the many other improvements we need to make the NHS a better place to work”.

Mr Barclay has sent a letter to health unions to call for an “open and honest” discussion about settlements for 2023/24, to find out what the unions “think is a reasonable settlement”.

In it, he promises to discuss the evidence the Government will put forward, adding: “I would also like to use this meeting to understand whether there are productivity and other contract flexibilities and efficiencies that would allow us to revise our evidence to the pay review body and will benefit both NHS staff and the NHS.”

The major health unions have agreed to attend the talks - but say they will not prevent the planned strikes going ahead, urging ministers to open discussions on the current 4 per cent settlement.

Sara Gorton, the chairman of the NHS group of unions and Unison head of health, said: "Unions intend to make clear the government must act to end the current dispute over pay. Talks about what might happen with NHS wages in 2023/24 won't stop next week's strike or others planned for later this month.

"The Health Secretary must convene the pay talks he knows are necessary to call off the industrial action no one wants to take. That means improving wages across the NHS now."

One union source said: “Expectations for Monday's meeting are very, very low. It’s unlikely there is any movement at all.”

Speaking to health and social care leaders in Downing Street on Saturday, Mr Sunak said: “During the pandemic we had to bring boldness and radicalism to how we did things in order to get through. I think we need that same bold and radical approach now because a business as usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face.

“What fills me with enormous confidence is hearing about so many examples across the country in different bits of the health service where things are going well, where people are overcoming the challenges that they face and making a difference.

“They are getting people back into their homes and into their communities at a quick and appropriate pace, they are managing to get waiting lists down, they are managing to keep people out of hospital in the first place by thinking differently.”

As part of the meeting, the Prime Minister heard from experts who explained how technology could help elderly people stay in their own homes rather than taking up beds in hospitals; and how community pharmacies could deliver more advice to people with minor illnesses, taking pressure off GP practices.

And he listened to a cardiology consultant to discuss maximising the opportunities of virtual wards.

Commenting on the forum, Mr Barclay said: "This is the kind of work we're determined to keep doing, fixing people's problems and taking the country forward, rather than being stuck on repeat with the unions."

Billion pound scheme to expand bed capacity

On Monday, Mr Barclay will unveil a £1 billion scheme to expand bed capacity in hospitals and care homes - as well as more virtual wards.

Under the initiative, patients are “remotely monitored” in their own homes, using wearable devices which track vital signs such as temperature, heart rate, oxygen levels and heart rate - alerting medical teams of any deterioration.

It is understood Mr Barclay is also looking at introducing more 24/7 system control centres around the country.

These provide managers with real-time data to better manage NHS capacity and patient demand, tracking the beds available for patients and helping to reduce ambulance handover delays.

The Health Secretary has visited a care coordination centre in Kent which has reduced the time a bed stays empty from nearly three hours to just one, and has reduced the time spent waiting for a bed after being seen in A&E.

They have done this by sending digital notifications to teams to speed up the cleaning of beds and the transfer of patients.

Last week, Mr Sunak pledged new laws to impose minimum service levels in various parts of the public sector if strikes are called.

But on Saturday, Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, who is facing the prospect of teachers' strikes, said she hoped these were not implemented in schools.

She told the Sunday Times: “We are definitely not trying to be antagonistic. I actually hope it’s not applied to schools.”