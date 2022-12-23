Strikes this week: All the planned walkouts from Royal Mail, Border Force to rail

Postal workers on the picket line at the Kilburn Delivery Office in north west London. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - Aaron Chown/PA

Disruption is set to plague the UK this winter as industrial action planned by trade unions will bring the country to a halt.

There is some form of industrial action planned for every day in December as rail workers, nurses, teachers, security guards handling cash, driving examiners and rural payments officers have announced strikes.

The true scale of the disruption is set to be significantly worse, as the union representing civil servants, including Border Force officers, Passport Office staff and National Highways employees, has backed strike action. Border Force officials have begun an eight-day strike over the Christmas period.

With soaring inflation fuelling a cost of living crisis, unions are demanding bumper pay increases for their members.

We've compiled a timeline to breakdown which strikes will be happening on each day in December:

Postal strikes

Royal Mail workers have launched a wave of strikes throughout December in a round of industrial action set to cause misery for millions of households posting gifts in the run up to Christmas.

Strikes taking place on December 23 and Christmas Eve threaten to cause particular havoc for late packages making their way to millions of households.

Royal Mail is urging customers to "allow plenty of time" for posting items this year.

The last day to post card and parcels in time for Christmas is December 21 for 1st class post. The deadline for 2nd class items was December 19.

Special deliveries and tracked guaranteed items should be sent by December 22. Special deliveries with the company’s "Saturday guarantee" can be sent on December 23.

Rail strikes

Across December and January, there will be both regional and national rail strikes. Nearly every train line will be impacted in some way.

The strikes are by RMT members at Network Rail and by train drivers represented by Aslef. They will affect 15 train operators.

These are: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway (depot drivers only), SWR Island Line, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

RMT members will walk out on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27. They will also strike on January 3, 4, 6 and 7, while Aslef members will walk out on January 5.

Taking into account scheduled engineering works and further regional strike action between Christmas and New Year, some lines will be largely out of service for the best part of a month from the middle of December. Rail passengers have been warned that services on Christmas Eve could end at lunchtime.

NHS ambulance and nurses strikes

Paramedics and ambulance crews took part in the first national strikes for more than 30 years on Wednesday December 21, with 10 of 11 trusts in England and Wales affected.

Nurses staged their second strike on December 20, putting thousands of operations at risk of being cancelled. Up to 100,000 nursing staff took part in strikes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.