The strikes that could ruin your summer holiday – and how to claim compensation

We are becoming all too familiar with strikes having an impact on our everyday lives – and upcoming industrial action could also throw your holiday plans into disarray.

There is some positive news for travellers as the ground handlers strike at Gatwick, due to start next week, has been suspended. Around 1000 workers have accepted an improved pay offer and called off the action that could have seen chaos at Britain’s second busiest airport.

However, another significant stress for travellers during the summer holidays is set to be a raft of European air traffic control strikes. Workers at Eurocontrol, which runs European airspace, will walk out due to unresolved complaints over pay and rotas. While exact dates are yet to be revealed, reports have suggested up to 12,500 flights could be cancelled on each strike day, with an estimated 20 to 30 per cent of services delayed.

Given that airlines such as Easyjet, are already cancelling scores of flights due to “challenging operating conditions”, the extra pressure from the strikes could scupper thousands of holidays. For its part, the budget carrier, which has axed a total of 1,700 summer flights, said that customers would be offered the opportunity to re-book or receive a refund.

Ongoing rail strikes in the UK could also cause chaos for those travelling to airports across the country or holidaying in Britain. Three dates in July are set to see some form of industrial action.

Other travel-related strikes in Europe are affecting holidays. Frequent rounds of walkouts in France over pension reforms have caused issues across its transport network, with flight and Eurostar cancellations plus ferry delays. Industrial action has also interrupted travel in Italy, Portugal, Spain and Germany this year.

Here we round up the travel strikes across key European holiday destinations in the coming months. This page will be regularly updated to reflect the latest information, but note that some strikes are announced with little notice.

Travel strikes in Europe this summer

UK



Though the Gatwick ground handlers strike has been partly suspended, 450 workers are still set to walk out for eight days during the peak summer season. The initial strikes will run from July 28 until August 1. They will then continue for a further four days from August 4 until August 8. The industrial action will affect passengers flying with British Airways, Easyjet, Ryanair, TUI, Westjet and Wizz Air, according to the Unite Union.

Elsewhere, even getting to the airport could prove a challenge with another round of rail strikes announced for this month. However, the London Underground strikes scheduled for next week have been suspended.

Around 20,000 rail workers across the UK are set to strike on Saturday, July 29.

The rail companies affected by the far-reaching strikes are: Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, GTR (includes Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express), Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia (includes Stansted Express), LNER, Northern Trains, Southeastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

France

France has endured multiple rounds of general walkouts due to ongoing tensions about new pension reforms, due to be enacted on September 1.

During the most recent round of strikes last month, Ryanair said it was forced to cancel 400 flights on June 6 due to French air traffic controllers striking, with CEO Michael O’Leary warning that the walk-outs don’t just affect those travelling to France: “The vast majority of these flights are overflights. They are not going to France. They are flying from Britain to Spain, from Portugal to Germany, from Italy to Ireland.”

With no end in sight to the dispute, it’s likely more strikes will be announced. Departures from the UK could experience delays or last-minute cancellations.

Europe-wide

As outlined above, strikes from air traffic control workers at Eurocontrol could cause flight chaos across the continent this summer. Exact dates are yet to be revealed but reports have suggested upwards of 10,000 flights could be affected on each strike day. This page will be updated when the exact dates are revealed.

What to do if your travel plans are affected by strike action

Before travelling, check whether there are any strikes in your destination and plan accordingly. Localised train strikes, for example, could create issues travelling from the airport upon arrival.

Below, we outline your rights for major modes of transport. Find our comprehensive guide to all the advice you need this summer in our dedicated guide here.

Flights

If your flight is delayed or cancelled due to strike action, contact your airline immediately. Airlines are obliged to offer assistance such as food and drink or accommodation for extensive delays due to industrial action. Most will endeavour to place you on another flight where space allows.

For flights which are cancelled outright, whether you are entitled to compensation depends on if the strike is considered to be something the airline could feasibly control. In the case of European air traffic control strikes, for example, this wouldn’t be seen as the airline’s responsibility. Those who have booked package holidays, however, may have protection from rules set by the tour operator or travel industry bodies.

More generally, under UK and EU law, you’re only entitled to a refund if your carrier informs you your flight is cancelled less than 14 days’ from the date you’re due to fly.

Jo Rhodes, deputy editor at Which? Travel warns holidaymakers to check insurance policies carefully. “This summer is set to be one of the busiest in recent history, and it’s essential that airlines and airports work together to keep travellers updated of any potential issues.”

“Make sure you have travel insurance from the date you book your holiday and check the policy carefully to ensure it covers you in the event of strike action.”

Unfortunately for travellers yet to purchase, now the industrial action has been announced (even without exact dates), travellers would not be able to buy cover for strikes.

For more information on what to do if your flight is delayed or cancelled, read our comprehensive guide, here.

Trains and Eurostar services

If you have purchased an advance ticket and the train is rescheduled or cancelled due to strike action you are entitled to a change or refund.

The refund process depends on each operator but most have a straightforward “delay repay” system. Be sure to contact the retailer you purchased the ticket from.

As for Eurostar, if your train has been cancelled or announced as delayed before departure by more than 60 minutes, you can reschedule your trip for another date or swap your ticket for an e-voucher, which you can use to rebook later in the year or claim a cash refund. Those whose trains are delayed after departure are entitled to partial refunds depending on the length of the delay. Find more information, here.

Ferries

According to the trade body Abta, if your ferry is expected to be delayed or cancelled, you should be provided with free snacks, meals and refreshments in relation to the waiting time. Refreshments should be provided even if the reason for the cancellation is bad weather (considered out of the company’s control).

When your ferry operator cancels your service due to strike action, it should offer the choice of an alternative or a refund.

You are entitled to compensation of 25 per cent of your ticket price, for that part of the affected journey, if your service is delayed in arrival by at least:

One hour for a journey of duration four hours

Two hours for a journey of duration between four and eight hours

Three hours for a journey of duration between eight and 24 hours

Six hours for a journey of duration of over 24 hours.

If the delay exceeds double the time set out, the compensation should be 50 per of the ticket price. The ferry operator must pay compensation within one month of the submission of a substantiated claim for compensation. Passengers should note that compensation isn’t payable where the delay was caused by weather conditions endangering the safe operation of the ferry or by extraordinary and unavoidable circumstances that hindered the sailing.

For further advice, from compensation to travel insurance and car hire, find all our expert advice here.

