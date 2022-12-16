BA and Virgin halt ticket sales to Heathrow on strike days - live updates

Planes

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have stopped selling new tickets for inbound flights to Heathrow on the days Border Force staff are striking over Christmas.

It is understood that bosses at Heathrow met with BA and Virgin representatives this week to request a ban on new ticket sales, which the airlines had agreed to.

The move, which was first reported by the BBC, comes as Border Force staff are set to stage a walkout from December 23-26 and December 28-31.

Border Force has asked airports who are expecting high passenger numbers on strike days to "supress demand".

05:12 PM

FTX in talks with Bahamas regulators to try to end bankruptcy feud

Bahamian regulators and court officials met this week with the US restructuring team in control of the failed crypto exchange FTX in an attempt to resolve part of an unusual legal standoff that has embroiled the company’s bankruptcy case.

Bloomberg has the details:



Liquidators appointed by a court in the Bahamas are willing to drop their demand for immediate, online access to FTX systems, as long as they can get certain data stored on the computers, said a US lawyer describing the meeting in court on Friday. American lawyers for FTX have rebuffed Bahamas officials, saying government regulators can’t be trusted with “live” access to the company’s computers. The issue is one of two legal fights pending in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, where about 100 FTX units have filed Chapter 11 cases in order to collect as many missing assets as possible to pay creditors owed billions of dollars. The Bahamian liquidators also want US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey to recognize the case they filed in the islands’ Supreme Court as the primary restructuring effort. FTX lawyers are fighting that request. The two sides said they hope to resolve both issues as they continue negotiating.

04:02 PM

04:01 PM

Meta surges as JP Morgan upgrades stock

Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment.

However, near 6pc gains in both Meta and Adobe helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq stave off a steeper fall.

The Facebook owner gained after JP Morgan upgraded the stock, while the Photoshop maker was boosted by its upbeat first-quarter profit outlook.

Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, signaling more policy tightening ahead, and the central bank's projection that interest rates would breach the 5pc mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

Meta owns Facebook - REUTERS/Yves Herman

03:43 PM

M&S and Aldi face off in court over festive gin bottle

Supermarket chain Aldi copied the look of Marks & Spencer's "Instagrammable" festive gin bottles, the British retailer has argued at the High Court.

M&S has sued its German rival for allegedly infringing the design of its "light up gin bottles" sold during Christmas 2020, whose "wow factor" it believes "got the nation talking", the court was told.

The dispute comes in the wake of a now settled copyright row between the two retailers which saw M&S accuse Aldi of copying its Colin the Caterpillar cake.

M&S's current legal challenge, first brought last December, alleges that Aldi's 2021 gold flake blackberry and clementine gin liqueurs are "strikingly similar" to products for which it holds a registered design.

Lawyers for M&S claim there was a "straightforward" infringement of its registered designs, with Aldi and its own products producing "the same overall impression" on shoppers.

But Aldi, which denies infringement, contends that design features used by its rival were "commonplace" and "widely known across the sector".

M&S and Aldi previously settled a copyright row which saw M&S accuse Aldi of copying its Colin the Caterpillar cake - Heathcliff O'Malley

03:21 PM

Whizz Air criticised by regulator for 'unacceptable' behaviour

Wizz Air has been slammed by the aviation regulator for "unacceptable" behaviour as its passengers are far more likely to make escalated complaints than those of other airlines.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has "significant concerns" about the Hungarian airline, which is also delaying paying money owed to passengers.

Some 811 grievances per million Wizz Air passengers on UK flights were brought to independent bodies between July and September.

With the exception of Royal Brunei Airlines which had 555 escalated complaints per million passengers, the rates for all other airlines were fewer than half of Wizz Air's.

Escalated complaint rates per million passengers at other airlines included easyJet (245), Ryanair (235) and British Airways (166).

CAA head of consumer policy and enforcement Anna Bowles said passengers have "every right" to expect their complaints and claims to be resolved "quickly and efficiently", and to be "treated fairly" by airlines.

Wizz Air - REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

03:00 PM

Mark Carney's investment fund accused of deforestation

Mark Carney, co-chair of Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, and vice chair, Brookfield Asset Management, speaks during the Ecosperity Week 2022 - Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

Mark Carney has been accused of climate hypocrisy after his investment company was revealed to have cleared vast swathes of tropical forest in Brazil.

Special correspondent Matt Oliver has the details:

The former Bank of England Governor, who has positioned himself as a green finance champion and is a special climate envoy for the United Nations, joined Brookfield Asset Management in 2020 and is currently the firm's chairman. But campaign group Global Witness has claimed Brookfield was responsible for 9,000 hectares of deforestation in Cerrado, a sensitive region of tropical savannah in Brazil. The space cleared was roughly equivalent to 11,000 football pitches and was repurposed for farming soybeans.

Read how Global Witness warned this had harmed local biodiversity.

02:38 PM

US markets fall at opening bell

Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses at the open amid fears of a looming recession, sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.76 points, or 0.1pc, at the open to 33,166.46.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.84 points, or 0.1pc, at 3,890.91, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.89 points, or 0.4pc, to 10,767.64 at the opening bell.

02:23 PM

George Osborne shares in £30m payday at investment bank

George Osborne joined the bank in April 2021 - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

George Osborne has shared in a £30m payday for partners at the investment bank Robey Warshaw after it advised on a string of major takeovers.

Special correspondent Matt Oliver has the details:

Accounts published by the Mayfair-based firm show that profits were flat at £30m in the year to March. This money has been split between partners, with around £17m thought to have been taken by Sir Simon Robey, one of the three founders of the business. The rest went to Philip Apostolides and Simon Warshaw – who set up the business nine years ago alongside Sir Simon – as well as Mr Osborne, the former chancellor, who joined in April 2021.

Read what happened during the year covered by the accounts.

02:03 PM

Gas prices fall with temperatures due to rise next week

European natural gas declined as the winter's first cold wave neared an end, while EU leaders pushed for a deal on capping prices.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 10pc today, and were headed for a weekly decline after four straight increases.

Temperatures in Britain are forecast to climb after the weekend.

The chill has been forcing countries to draw on gas reserves to meet rising demand, but storage remains fuller than normal.

Germany's economy ministry said it was not concerned with the pace, and that security of supply was assured.

01:43 PM

Goldman Sachs 'to cut as many as 4,000 staff'

Goldman Sachs reportedly plans to cut as many as 4,000 jobs as it struggles to reach profitability targets.

The cuts may amount to up to 8pc of the investment bank's workforce, according to news outlet Semafor. Managers have been asked to identify low performers, but no final list has been drawn up.

Chief executive David Solomon has said he is dialling back the institution's ambitions for consumer banking and signaled he is reviewing other business lines to manage headcount and limit costs.

The latest cuts appear to go beyond its annual exercise of weeding out underperforming staff, which was the focus just months ago.

Goldman Sachs - REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

01:16 PM

Franco Manca owner reports fall in profits

The owner of Franco Manca and The Real Greek has reported shrinking profits and noted a drop in visits to its city centre restaurants amid rail strikes and waning consumer confidence.

Fulham Shore, which operates the chain of restaurants, said its pre-tax profits fell to £860,000 in the six months to September 25, down from £3.1m in the same period last year.

Operating profits also nearly halved from £4.5m last year to £2.4m this year, which it said reflects one-off spending on new restaurant openings this year.

It opened 11 Franco Manca pizzerias and two The Real Greek restaurants over the period, costing the owner £1.2m in pre-opening costs.

However, the company reported stronger sales, with group revenues shooting up by more than a quarter, from £39.5m last year to £49.9m this year.

Franco Manca

12:59 PM

Government working 'flat out' to settle NI Protocol, says PM

Rishi Sunak said the Government was working "flat out" to settle post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland to end political paralysis in Belfast.

On his first visit to Northern Ireland as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak said he was "really committed to resolving some of the issues with the protocol" and "protecting Northern Ireland's place in the union".

The UK and the EU have been working this year to resolve their differences over post-Brexit trade rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The deal keeps Northern Ireland in the European single market and customs union, mandating checks on goods heading to the province from the rest of the UK.

Mr Sunak said by working through the problems, members of the Northern Ireland Assembly should be able to restore power-sharing at Stormont.

"That is what the people in Northern Ireland need and deserve," he added.

Rishi Sunak visits the Harland & Wolff shipyard factory in Belfast accompanied by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris - Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

12:50 PM

What traders will be watching

Here is what the US markets will be keeping an eye on:

#Stocks to watch before the 🔔



🚨 US indices to open at 1-month lows



🚗 $TSLA tests 2-yr lows



🍎 $AAPL to open at 1-month low



📈 $META climbs on upgrade



📽️ $NFLX ad-tier has slow start



👎 $COIN at all-time lows



🚙 $CVNA remains volatile



Read on 👇https://t.co/HXQPGDUIhs pic.twitter.com/AH9ApqAtXX — Josh Warner (@CityIndex_Josh) December 16, 2022

12:50 PM

12:32 PM

US markets facing gloomy open

Wall Street is expected to open lower amid concern the resolve of central banks to continue their fight against inflation will tip the economy into a recession.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell at least 0.8pc each after the underlying indexes posted their biggest declines since Nov 2 on Thursday.

Traders were also digesting poor US retail sales and manufacturing data, even as the labour market remained strong.

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.2pc, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.1pc and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.8pc

Adobe rose 4.5pc in premarket New York trading after reporting better-than-estimated earnings.

12:11 PM

Coal use to hit record high as gas prices soar

Coal power plant - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Global coal consumption is to hit an all-time high this year as the war in Ukraine and soaring demand in Europe and China drives a surge in demand.

Energy correspondent Rachel Millard has the details:

Demand is forecast to grow by 1.2pc, passing eight billion tonnes for the first time, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The rise has been driven by an increase in burning coal to generate electricity in Germany, India and China, offsetting a fall in the United States. The IEA now expects coal demand will not start falling until 2025, propped up by strong demand in emerging Asian economies.

Read why energy producers are turning back to coal.

11:44 AM

Musk warned of EU sanctions after banning journalists

Officials in Brussels have warned Twitter owner Elon Musk the company could face sanctions "soon" after booting a series of journalists covering the billionaire off its platform.

European Commissioner Vera Jourova said that the suspensions were "worrying" and that EU law protects media freedom.

Ms Jourova said: "News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying."

The commissioner, who is the European Commission's vice-president for values and transparency, added: "EU's Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act.

"Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon."

It comes after Twitter overnight suspended the accounts of a series of journalists who have been writing about Mr Musk.

European commissioner Vera Jourova - JULIEN WARNAND/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:24 AM

Rolls-Royce workers to get up to 18pc pay rise

Workers at Rolls-Royce will receive as much as an 18pc pay increase, which the Unite union claimed was a record increase.

Around 1,200 staff who put together the luxury brand's Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan models at its factory in Goodwood voted in favor of a 10pc wage increase along with a one-off payment of £2,000, the union said in a statement.

That translates into pay rises between 14.8pc and 17.6pc over one year for the grades of staff represented by Unite, it said.

Rolls Royce - GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

10:57 AM

Bitcoin down more than 60pc this year

Bitcoin is back below £14,000 after a report on the health of crypto exchange Binance was removed from the internet.

The digital currency has fallen as much as 2pc today and is down more than 60pc so far this year.

10:52 AM

Oil plunges amid price cap

Oil prices have continued their slump as interest rate rises raise the prospect of demand being weakened.

The market is already facing turmoil following an EU ban on imports of Russian oil and a G7 cap on the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel.

Meanwhile, dozens of oil tankers were stuck in Turkey for days.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen by 2.6pc today to $79.11, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 2.7pc to $74.09 a barrel.

This was in the face of tightening of supply concerns following a major leak along the Keystone pipeline in the US, which halted oil shipments along a major corridor. Also, the Opec+ coalition of oil producers has cut back production.

10:32 AM

Support not waning for strikes, insists Lynch

Mick Lynch appeared to be heckled by a man shouting out of a van window while the RMT general secretary was on a picket line near Euston Station.

Asked if this suggests public support for RMT strikes is beginning to wane, he told the PA news agency:

No I don't think that's beginning to wane. I mean, we get messages of support all the time, we've got people turning up here bringing tea and coffee and supporting us. You'll get a mixed bag and if you take one particular thing as an indication then it's a fairly bad opinion poll, in my opinion.

Other drivers appeared to honk their horns in apparent support, he noted.

Mick Lynch at an RMT picket line - Martyn Wheatley / i-Images

10:03 AM

Amazon TV deal sends Warhammer maker's shares rocketing

Games Workshop makes the Warhammer 40,000 series - REUTERS/May James

Games Workshop, which makes Warhammer, has agreed a deal with Amazon to make films and TV programmes based on the fantasy games.

The Nottingham-based company revealed today that it has "reached an agreement in principle" for Amazon to develop its intellectual property.

Amazon will start holding talks with writers over the project, which will initially involve developing the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Games Workshop said.

The Hollywood Reporter said Henry Cavill is set to star in and executive produce the adaptation, just days after he confirmed he will not be returning to play Superman.

Shares in Games Workshop rocketed by more than 16pc following the announcement.

09:51 AM

Britain's slump in output 'softest in three months'

This graph from S&P global shows what Britain's manufacturing output looks like against growth in the UK economy.

Britain's economy grew by 0.5pc in October, bouncing back from the effects of the one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September, official data showed on Monday.

🇬🇧According to latest Flash #PMI data, the #UK’s private sector downturn was the softest in 3 months in December. Staffing levels, however, fell for the first time since February 2021. pic.twitter.com/7HVcauJhUs — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) December 16, 2022

09:46 AM

UK's downturn not as bad as economists feared

Britain's economic downturn continued to slow and has beaten expectations this month, according to new figures.

The influential S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index (PMI) showed a reading of 49 so far this month, compared to 48.2 a month earlier.

The survey results, which are closely watched by economists, had recently reached 21-year lows.

Any score below 50 is considered a contraction for the economy. The index has now scored lower than 50 for five months in a row.

Rhys Herbert, senior economist at Lloyds Bank, said:

Many businesses face a blue Christmas as persistent challenges, from skills shortages to price rises and strikes, continue to push the economy into reverse. Next year will play out as a game of two halves. The first six months will continue to be tough as inflation is likely to peak and then start to cool. However, there’s mild optimism that the gap between wage and inflation growth will begin to close in the second half of next year. Notwithstanding, the outlook for 2023 remains uncertain, as we should expect to see rising prices causing more restrained spending behaviours.

09:39 AM

Eurozone downturn easing, data indicates

The figures on the UK's output come after data showed the euro-area manufacturing downturn is easing.

S&P Global's flash Purchasing Managers Index rose more than expected in December to 48.8 as supply-chain issues abated and inflation slowed — signalling the bloc's economic slump will be less steep than feared.

Although the figure remains below 50, indicating a contraction, the rate of decline in business activity moderated for a second month.

S&P Global Market Intelligence chief business economist Chris Williamson said: "While the further fall in business activity in December signals a strong possibility of recession, the survey also hints that any downturn will be milder than thought likely a few months ago."

09:36 AM

UK manufacturing slumps to four-month low

Manufacturing output in Britain slumped to a four-month low, as new orders dried up.

S&P Global's Manufacturing Output Index was down to 43.9 in December from 44.7 in November.

A figure below 50 indicates a contraction in activity, while a figure above indicates expansion.

Britain's private sector output contracted for the fifth month running in December as demand continued to slow.

However, business activity and new orders shrunk at the least severe level since September, according to a key gauge of economic activity.

The UK PMI Composite Output Index, produced by S&P Global stood at 49 in December.

09:20 AM

World Cup hits Mecca Bingo owner

Bingo and casino firm Rank Group has warned over profits after the World Cup and colder weather kept customers away from its venues.

The Mecca Bingo operator saw shares slide 9pc in early trading after it told investors that profits are set to drop by more than half over the current financial year.

It expects to deliver like-for-like underlying operating profits of between £10m and £20m for the year to June, compared with £40.4 million over the previous year.

The company said the slump has been particularly driven by its Grosvenor Casinos business.

Bosses at Rank said Grosvenor has experienced "weaker than expected" trading over the current quarter, despite "some improvement" in the last few weeks.

The Mecca Bingo hall in Birmingham - Jacob King/PA Wire

09:10 AM

UK, Sweden and Germany buy BAE military vehicles

Britain, Sweden and Germany have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 all-terrain vehicles.

The joint procurement for the BvS10 vehicles is worth about £625m and will form part of the nations' Arctic operations.

The military all-terrain vehicles are designed for operations in the harshest and most remote environments.

Tommy Gustafsson-Rask is managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, which manufactures the vehicles in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. He said:

We're seeing increased interest from numerous countries for the extreme mobility capabilities offered by the BvS10 and its unarmored sister vehicle, Beowulf. Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom will be getting an excellent return on their investment in these highly capable vehicles for decades to come. This further demonstrates the strong relationship between BAE Systems and our customers to deliver these critical capabilities.

08:44 AM

Markets plunge amid gloomy outlook

Markets have fallen steeply after the Bank of England, European Central Bank (ECB) and US Federal Reserve all opted to increase interest rates by 0.5pc.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 was down 0.4pc in early trading to 7,393.43, while the midcap FTSE 250 lost as much as 1pc to 18,712.91.

The Bank of England indicated more interest rate rises will come while ECB president Christine Lagarde said: "We have more ground to cover, we have longer to go and we are in for a long game."

Weaker than expected retail sales figures in the run up to Christmas have also affected sentiment.

Gaming operator Rank Group fell 7.8pc after warning of a lower full-year profit due to a drop in customer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Drugmakers such as AstraZeneca and industrial firms were also big drags on the FTSE 100.

08:36 AM

'No actual negotiations' happening, says Lynch

RMT leader Mick Lynch said there are "no new proposals on the table" after talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday.

Speaking from the picket line at London Euston station, the union chief told Sky News:

We had an exchange about what might be possible and some ways forward and ideas that all the parties shared, and the rail minister requested that all the parties get down to some more discussions in the next period. We'll look to arrange those meetings with the employers and see if we can develop some solutions to the issues that hopefully all the parties can support. But there are no actual negotiations; there are some soundings-out of what might be developed. So we'll look forward to getting around the table with employers and work it up and see what we can do. But there are no new proposals on the table as we speak.

Mick Lynch on a picket line outside Euston station - AP Photo/Kin Cheung

08:08 AM

Markets tentative at the open

The markets were mixed this morning as traders digest weak retail sales figures and take stock after the Bank of England raised interest rates.

The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,425.63 while the midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.2pc to 18,848.52.

07:50 AM

Retails sales data 'far from catastrophic'

Despite the 0.4pc overall fall in retail sales, there were several areas of growth.

Clothing stores sales volumes rose by 2.1pc in November, mainly because of growth in footwear stores.

Food store sales volumes rose by 0.9pc with anecdotal evidence from retailers suggesting that customers stocked up early for Christmas, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said:

Given all the doom and gloom surrounding the UK economy, today's retail sales figures are far from catastrophic. UK consumers may not be feeling flush with cash, but they are still spending at a similar rate to last year. Stores are faring better than online, probably aided by the Royal Mail strikes, and clothing sales in store rose, which doesn't exactly suggest Armageddon. All eyes now turn to the crucial Christmas period. This is the first Christmas since the pandemic without any lockdown restrictions, which may encourage one final spending splurge. Pressure on UK consumers is mounting and is only likely to build in the coming months. With many people on fixed rate mortgages, the impact of interest rate rises has yet to be really felt.

07:44 AM

Elon Musk under fire as journalists critical of Twitter owner have accounts suspended

Twitter abruptly suspended nearly a dozen prominent liberal journalists who cover Elon Musk on Thursday, prompting accusations of an "obscene abuse of power" by the social media site’s new owner.

From New York, our US correspondent Josie Ensor has the latest:

Accounts belonging to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, the Washington Post's Drew Harwell, Ryan Mac from the New York Times, independent reporter Aaron Rupar and at least five others, were all locked after their owners had written critically about Mr Musk. It was not immediately clear why the correspondents had been banned, however, it came after the tech billionaire removed the account @ElonJet, which used public air-travel data to map the flights of his private plane. Mr Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist", said the account - run by a university student in Florida - risked his personal safety.

Read the criticisms the journalists have made of Mr Musk.

The Twitter accounts of several journalists who report on Elon Musk were suspended on Thursday - Dado Ruvic /Reuters

07:39 AM

More misery on railways as strikes continue

Commuters face more travel misery as railway workers launch a fresh strike after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for another 48 hours from today, crippling services across the country.

Meanwhile, ministers were warned that industrial action by NHS nurses could escalate unless pay concerns were addressed.

The latest rail stoppage will hit 14 companies and Network Rail.

Passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary.

An empty Liverpool Street station in London during strikes on Wednesday - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

07:33 AM

Retail sales fall as Royal Mail strikes hit online shopping

Shoppers on Oxford Street this week - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Online retailers took a hit in November as Royal Mail strikes pushed shoppers towards physical stores.

Black Friday and Christmas shopping failed to boost sales for British retailers in November, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that retail sales volumes dropped by 0.4pc last month, indicating a much weaker month than expected and following a rise of 0.9pc in October.

Non-store retailers, which means predominantly online shops, suffered a 2.8pc drop in sales volumes in November.

Postal workers were on strike for two days of the period covered by the latest ONS data, on Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, department stores sales volumes rose by 1.7pc during the month, while household goods stores (such as furniture stores) sales volumes rose by 4.4pc in November.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: "Retail sales fell overall in November, driven by a notable drop for online retailers, with Black Friday offers failing to provide their usual lift in this sector."

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said:

Stores are faring better than online, probably aided by the Royal Mail strikes. All eyes now turn to the crucial Christmas period. The Royal Mail strikes should continue to provide some festive cheer for traditional retailers, by encouraging more last minute shoppers into stores.

Sales volumes in November were 4.5pc lower than at the start of the year, resuming a downward trend briefly interrupted by the bounceback following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Olivia Cross, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said:

Despite inflation probably having reached its peak, we think high prices will continue to keep retail sales volumes subdued. We doubt there is a sustained recovery in retail sales volumes in the pipeline. Although inflation fell from 11.1pc in October to 10.7pc in November, that clearly did not ease the squeeze from high prices on retail sales volumes much. We expect that high inflation will drive further falls in real household disposable income of 1.1pc in Q4 2022, which will keep sales volumes subdued in December.

07:24 AM

Black Friday fails to prevent slump in retail sales

British retailers recorded a drop in sales in November as online firms saw a weaker month despite Black Friday and Christmas shopping, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes decreased 0.4pc last month, following a rise of 0.9pc in October.

It was below the expectations of economists, who had predicted a 0.3pc increase for the month.

Darren Morgan, the ONS's director of economic statistics, said Black Friday sales had failed "to provide their usual lift in this sector".

He added: "However, department stores and households good shops did report increased sales, with these retailers telling us a longer period of Black Friday discounting helped boost sales.

"Food and alcohol sales were also up, with consumers stocking up early to try to spead the cost of Christmas festivities."

Online sales volumes fell by 2.8pc in November, continuing a downward trend seen since early 2021, as the wider economy reopened and people could return to shopping in store.

However, they are still 18.2pc higher than before the pandemic.

Motorists spent less on fuel in November, possibly indicating many drivers are not filling up the tank as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Fuel sales remain below their pre-pandemic levels, according to the data from the Office for National Statistics.

Motor fuel sales fell by 1.7% in November 2022, following a rise of 3.2% in October 2022.



Higher prices at the pump may have contributed to the fall in sales volumes over the month. pic.twitter.com/34bg6yOYTj — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 16, 2022

07:16 AM

Good morning

The high street was brought back down to earth in November with Black Friday unable to prevent a decline in revenues.

Retail sales slumped 0.4pc last month after revised figures showed 0.9pc growth in October.

This came after a 1.5pc drop in September, when stores were closed for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

5 things to start your day

1) Andrew Bailey splits with Europe and US by suggesting inflation has peaked - Plus: Division grows among Bank of England rate-setters over when to stop rises

2) Biggest North Sea producer refuses to drill new oil wells because of windfall tax - Harbour Energy opts out of licensing bid in blow to government ambitions to boost domestic supplies

3) The data that proves the NHS is failing Britain - Extreme measures the public are taking to cope with cost of living crisis will likely add more pressure to a creaking NHS

4) RMT left isolated as rival rail union reaches pay deal to end its strikes - Some 85pc of TSSA backed an identical offer that Lynch rejected

5) Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s settle legal dispute over ice cream sales in West Bank - Ben & Jerry’s sued its parent company over the sale of its business in Israel

What happened overnight

Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent liberal journalists who recently wrote about its new owner Elon Musk, with the billionaire tweeting that rules banning the publishing of personal information applied to all, including journalists.

Accounts belonging to CNN’s Donie O'Sullivan, the Washington Post's Drew Harwell, Ryan Mac from the New York Times, independent reporter Aaron Rupar and at least five others, were all locked after their owners had written critically about Mr Musk.

Tokyo stocks closed lower, extending sharp falls on Wall Street driven by lacklustre US retail sales data and fears of a global recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.9pc, or 524.58 points, to end at 27,527.12, while the broader Topix index fell 1.2pc, or 23.69 points, to 1,950.21.

Sony Group lost 1.7pc to 10,855 yen (£64.74) after a report said the company is considering building a component plant in southern Japan near a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) semiconductor factory.