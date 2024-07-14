Striker Oh leaves Celtic to join Genk

South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has left Celtic to join Belgian side Genk.

The 23-year-old, who struggled for regular game-time at Parkhead, moves on after just 18 months and joins the Belgian team on a four-year deal.

Celtic confirmed his departure in a post on X.

Oh joined Celtic from Korean K-League side Suwon Samsung Bluewings on a five-year contract in January 2023, but was mainly used as a substitute.

Last season he scored five goals in 26 appearances in all competitions, but had turned out for Celtic just three times since January - against Kilmarnock in the Premiership and St Mirren in the league and the Scottish Cup.

"Hyeon-gyu is a striker with a nose for goals," Genk's director of football Dimitri de Conde told the club's website.

"He is a quick player who, thanks to his stature, also offers a strong presence in the box."