StrikeForce Begins Process to Become HIPAA Compliant as it Continues to See Demand Surge in Healthcare

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

EDISON, N.J., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, data protection & Secure Video Conferencing solutions for consumers, healthcare, SMB’s & government agencies, announced today that they have started the process to become HIPAA compliant amidst the demand surge for their SafeVChat™ secure video conferencing solutions within the healthcare industry.

“HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI),” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant. That’s why I am extremely pleased to announce that we are taking all necessary steps to achieve HIPAA compliance. We expect to be compliant in about a month or more.”

“Protecting ePHI data (electronic protected health information) is both necessary & required in today’s digital world, especially given the huge increase to use video conferencing services like StrikeForce’s SafeVchat,” says Christopher Cassar, Principal CMC Data Networks. “SafeVchat meets the needs of security-minded users who now have more concerns than ever over privacy, data accessibility, and the threat of hacks and cyber-attacks,” says Kay.

“Over the last three months new hospitals & clinics have signed-up to evaluate SafeVchat,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “and just about every one of them have told us that they recognize the need for extra measures to prevent unauthorized data access, and SafeVchat is a critical component of their strategy.”

“Many companies have taken steps to create cyber protection in core functions like their data centers, cloud and endpoints, but hackers look for the forgotten areas that are the perfect ‘secret-doorways’ into an organization’s inner sanctum. Turns out most video conferencing platforms are not built with Cyber Security as a primary building block and therefore, could present an unwanted opening for bad actors. SafeVchat is the only purpose-built ‘zero trust’ platform designed to authenticate every user, all the time,” said Kay.

To learn more about SafeVchat, go to: www.safevchat.com.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

