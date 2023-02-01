Who is on strike today? Check how your area is affected with our interactive tool

Healthcare workers on the picket line

Britain is to face the biggest day of industrial action for over a decade today when seven unions are planning to go on strike.

On Wednesday, schools will close across swathes of the country in what is becoming a de facto general strike as train drivers, civil servants, airport and university staff join teachers in industrial action.

It will see 500,000 workers striking across seven unions in the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade, according to the Trades Union Congress.

The combined action comes as talks between the Government and the National Education Union (NEU) to avert the strikes collapsed on Monday, and more than 12,000 schools are expected to be fully or partially closed as a consequence.

Train drivers will take part in the fresh round of strikes tomorrow, with drivers from the union Aslef and wider rail union RMT planning a walk out on Feb 1 and Feb 3.

The Rail Delivery Group, the body that represents rail firms, said only around 37 per cent of rail services are expected to run, with no trains in some parts of the country.

Airports will be affected as flyers have been told to expect longer wait times as Border Force officers are expected to join the action.

They account for around 10 per cent of the 100,000 civil servants who will strike on February 1.

Phil Douglas, director-general of Border Force, speaking at an aviation conference in central London, said: "It's everybody out.

"All PCS (Public and Commercial Services Union) members are full out on strike tomorrow (Wednesday).

"But we've been planning for this for weeks and months.

"Of course there's going to be some disruption and some queues."

He added: "I don't rule out further industrial action. The union has a mandate until May."

Further action is planned for the coming weeks, as thousands of ambulance workers in Unison, across five services in England, will strike on February 10, the union announced.

Amid the increasingly bitter impasse over public sector pay, Rishi Sunak on Monday said he would love to “wave a magic wand” to boost NHS salaries, but the Government needed to get a grip on inflation, which meant being responsible about borrowing.

The Prime Minister suggested that pay rises could stoke a “vicious cycle” of inflation or increased taxes.

“Where we are with taxes at the moment, we can’t put them up any more, right, and we need to be getting them down,” he said.