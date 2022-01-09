From strike threats to bushfires: how Australia’s ‘Happy Slam’ lost its cheer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Cambers
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Even before the current saga involving Novak Djokovic, the Australian Open has had its share of crises and controversies


It was Roger Federer who first coined the term “Happy Slam” to describe the Australian Open – a phrase that perfectly encapsulated the first grand slam of the year, a time when the players are feeling fresh and simply happy to be there. For those coming from the European winter the warm sunshine offers rejuvenation, mentally and physically, while the players have also been well treated by Tennis Australia, particularly over the past 15 years or so since Craig Tiley became the tournament director.

Related: Self-sabotaging Novak Djokovic deserves criticism, but so do others in this sorry saga | Tumaini Carayol

It was Tiley who introduced a blanket payment of $1,000 to every player in the main draw, singles and doubles, which was strongly appreciated by those further down the rankings who made the long trip to Australia knowing that their first-round loser’s cheque would probably barely cover the expense.

In 2018, Tiley pledged to eventually raise the prize money from its figure of Aus $55m to Aus $100m, which would put the Australian Open above the other three grand slams. (This year, it is Aus $75m.) The players love Melbourne’s restaurants, they love the climate and everything about it. The facilities, vastly improved over the past decade, are second to none, including three covered courts as well as outstanding gym and recovery rooms.

But as Novak Djokovic sits in his quarantine hotel in Melbourne, awaiting Monday’s appeal against the rejection of his visa – for not providing sufficient evidence that he merited an exemption from the country’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate – things don’t quite seem quite so happy any more.

While the Happy Slam has been enjoyable for players to play and for journalists, broadcasters and fans to attend, things have changed. Rose-tinted glasses may be in play here, but many who covered the event in the 1980s and 1990s will tell you how officials have been more officious, how flexibility has been replaced by rigidity. Rules are rules.

It has hardly been without its share of controversy. In the past 16 years, the Australian Open has endured at least two strike threats (with Djokovic as a key figure) as well as failed drug tests, natural disasters, homophobia and match-fixing.

In 2005, the buildup was dominated by a drugs scandal, sparked by the Belgian sports minister, Claude Eerdekens, who announced that women’s US Open champion at the time, Svetlana Kuznetsova, had tested positive for ephedrine at an exhibition event in Belgium.

Fifth seed Russia&#x002019;s Svetlana Kuznetsova in action during her fourth round match against compatriot Vera Douchevina. Kusnetsova won 6-4 6-2.
Svetlana Kuznetsova was the focus of a drugs furore in 2005 sparked by the Belgian sports minister. Photograph: Tim Wimborne/Reuters

Journalists landing in Melbourne joined local reporters in chasing the story for three days and though the Russian, who said she had been prescribed a cold remedy that might have caused the failed test, escaped a sanction because ephedrine was only banned in competition, it set things off on a dark note.

The Australian Open’s slot in the calendar, held in the second half of January, may be one reason why it attracts controversy. By the time players arrive it is more than four months since the end of the US Open, the last time they have all been in the same place. The ATP and WTA hold player meetings on the eve of the event and that timing can often lead to explosive moments.

In 2012, tensions were high at the US Open over prize money, in particular the percentage of revenue that was given to players. A strike threat – aimed at the 2013 Australian Open – was averted after Federer and Djokovic led the negotiations with the grand slam tournaments.

In 2018, the threat of a strike reared its head again, this time in Australia, when Djokovic led calls for a vast increase in prize money. The Serb said he wanted to spread the wealth further down the rankings, while he also threatened to form a breakaway union to have an independent body that represents players alone.

The threat was averted when Tiley promised to increase the prize money. Djokovic later followed through with the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) in September 2020, though it remains in its formative stages.

Even Australia’s heroes have not always helped. Margaret Court, a legend of Australian tennis on the court and the holder of a record 24 singles grand slam titles, has long been a polarising figure thanks to her vocal stance against gay rights. Her name still adorns the Margaret Court Arena but in 2018 there was an embarrassing moment for Tennis Australia when Billie Jean King, invited to Melbourne to receive the inaugural Australian Open woman of the year award, said Court’s name should be removed.

Billie Jean King is seen on centre court during the women of the year award after the womens semifinal match on day eleven at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 25 January 2018.
Billie Jean King took issue with Margaret Court’s stance on gay rights in 2018. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/EPA-EFE

“It’s really important if you’re going to have a name on anything that you’re hospitable, you’re inclusive, that you open your arms to everyone who comes to a public facility,” she said, as it slowly dawned on Tennis Australia officials what might be about to go down.

“I was fine until lately when she said so many derogatory things about my community, about the LBGT. That really went deep in my heart and soul. I don’t think she should have [her name on it] any more.”

In 2016, a match-fixing scandal broke on the eve of the event. In 2020, devastating bushfires threatened the Australian Open before clearing just in time and last year, the event was held in a pandemic thanks to incredible efforts from all concerned.

As Djokovic awaits his fate, he may just wonder what happened to the Happy Slam.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown's contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter. “A

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.