Strike prompts massive school district closure

The second-largest school district in the U.S. closed due to a strike. Muted efforts for protests have emerged days after former President Donald Trump called for his supporters to demonstrate in New York. And Russian missiles that were likely set to devastate Ukrainian cities were destroyed while in transit.

Employees at Los Angeles Unified School District go on strike

The nation's second-largest school district shut its doors Tuesday after staff and teachers at Los Angeles Unified School District made good on their promise to strike. The labor union that represents roughly 30,000 school support staff is demanding a 30% raise and a $2 per hour equity wage increase, arguing many of its members live below or near the poverty line and that district officials have failed to bargain in good faith. The union representing district's teachers said its educators would join the strike in solidarity. The strike is expected to last as long as three days. Read more about the strike.

When LA schools shut down, what happens to the students?

Los Angeles Unified School District members were on the picket line on Tuesday at the Van Nuys Bus Yard.

Trump supporters wary of public protests despite call to action

Three days after Trump's calls for his supporters to gather in protest of potential charges against the former president, online support for public demonstrations remains disorganized and muted, according to experts who monitor far-right extremists. Rather than organizing protests, prominent Trump supporters online are instead driving a different narrative: That any public events are a "trap" set by law enforcement. Why experts say that response fits a pattern.

SCOTUS rules in favor of student with disability

The Supreme Court sided Tuesday with a student who is deaf and sought to sue over profound lapses in his education, ruling that he didn't have to wait to sue for damages. Miguel Perez's family says school officials misrepresented the qualifications of his aide. Perez was promoted through each grade level despite not having a grasp of the curriculum, his attorneys say. Experts say the case could give parents of students with disabilities more leverage as they negotiate for the education of their children. Read more.

Key Russian missiles destroyed in Crimea

A "mysterious" explosion in Crimea destroyed multiple Russian cruise missiles being transported by rail that probably were being prepared to devastate Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said. A video of the explosion shows it apparently occurred in the city of Dzhankoi. Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk described the strike as a signal to Russia that it should leave the Black Sea peninsula it took from Ukraine by force in 2014. Russian state media made no mention of the missiles but said a 33-year-old man was injured by a falling drone in Dzhankoi. Follow the latest updates on Ukraine and Russia.

